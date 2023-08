A Goodwood NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Goodwood NAP - 16:55 - Back Never This Way

No. 4 (5) Never This Way (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 72

Never This Way boasts a useful pedigree being by No Nay Never and out of a mare placed at listed level, and he took a step forward on his novice efforts when only narrowly denied on his handicap debut at Chelmsford last month.

Never This Way may have had to settle for second but he shaped like the best horse at the weights, racing with enthusiasm at the head of affairs and showing a very willing attitude to fend off the third only to be picked off close home by one who came with a late challenge.

The winner has since gone in again so Never This Way, who remains with the potential to do better after only four starts, appeals as being on a decent mark after edging up just 1 lb for his latest effort.

Goodwood Next Best - 19:50 - Back Buddy's Beauty

No. 6 (5) Buddy's Beauty SBK 9/5 EXC 2.88 Trainer: John Gallagher

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Buddy's Beauty looked well suited by a positive ride over the minimum trip when showing improved form to score on her handicap debut at Nottingham in June and those tactics were seen to good effect again at Leicester a couple of weeks later when she took a big step forward to slam her rivals by four and a half lengths.

Buddy's Beauty was unable to complete the hat-trick back at Nottingham last time but she gave a good account of herself off a 10 lb higher mark and was only narrowly denied by a short-head.

She probably would have won had she not lugged left and ended up on the far rail, but she at least showed that she can be very competitive off this mark and this lightly-raced filly ought to launch another bold bid.