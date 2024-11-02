Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to to get started with help from Betfair's racing tipsters

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

The John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (23:05) will feature what for many will be the short-priced banker of the meeting in the shape of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Lake Victoria.

The daughter of Frankel has created a deep impression in her career thus far and has already accumulated a CV that might well make her unique in the history of the two-year-old pattern.

She made it three wins from three starts when successfully stepping up in class to win the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, coming from last to first to beat better-fancied rivals with style points.

Then, both unexpectedly and remarkably, Aidan O'Brien decided to drop her in trip just 13 days later to contest the Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs at Newmarket. By any measure, this was a very left field decision to take, but it was justified in spectacular style as Lake Victoria switched to make positive tactics over the shorter trip on softer ground and blew away her opposition by three lengths having made the running on her side of the track.

In short, Lake Victoria has to already be considered one of the most remarkable two-year-old fillies of recent years.

Now, she steps right up in trip for this contest over a mile on what will be the firmest ground she has encountered. The draw Gods have been very kind to her by dealing her stall one and her tactical versatility will make Ryan Moore's job that bit easier, with a no-nonsense box seat ride likely to be plan A. The one ever-so-slight concern regarding her chance is the much firmer ground, as she is a very powerful and quite heavy filly, but it is only a slight concern.

Lake Victoria will be a banker for many and I certainly won't be disagreeing. I could see her winning this with added style points.

Recommended Bet Back Lake Victoria to Win Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Mile (23:05) EXC 2.1

This can go to Thunder Rock - 5.04/1 on the Betfair Exchange - who is still only eight years old and put in a career-best over fences at Kelso on his penultimate run. However, his jumping has let him down when faced with stiffer tasks over fences, and it should not be mistaken that this is a temporary return to hurdles, as connections have planned on doing this for a while.

The selection is very lightly raced in this sphere. He won four of his six starts and finished second in another. He can boast a fine record fresh, and he has never run over three miles over hurdles. The move up to three miles saw further improvement in him over fences, and I firmly expect him to improve again, as he is now faced with a lesser task in the jumping department.

His form over fences is generally the best on offer, and there is no reason why he can't prove even more effective over more minor obstacles. The ground is another positive for him, with a record of good in the going description, reading 1211111 outside of Grade 1 company. His only start on similar going was a third to Gerri Colombe at Sandown.

There's everything in his favour to make a winning start to the year with his sights lowered. The big threat is Sandor Clegane, who enjoys a sound surface but may be more of a spring horse. Still, a return to three miles over hurdles for the first time since scoring at Punchestown in April 2023 is a good move, and it should not be forgotten that he ran a blinder in the same year's Albert Bartlett. Kateira needed her run here last year, and I expect her to come back good again later in the season.

Back Thunder Rock at 3.814/5 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:22 Wetherby - Back Thunder Rock EXC 5.0

All eyes will be on City Of Troy in the Classic as he attempts to give Adian O'Brien his first win in the big race and he won't be short of supporters as he bids to write his own piece of history.

It's easy to see why they've been tempted into having a go: he's by Triple Crown winner Justify and has plenty of tactical speed to get a good early position.

However, it's hard to overestimate exactly how difficult it is trying to take down top-class dirt horses in their own backyard having never run competitively on the surface before and it could be curtains for City Of Troy if he breaks a step slow from stall three.

If he does break well, his chances will be enhanced significantly, but the break is where the Americans excel and he'll need to be very sharp otherwise he'll find himself shuffled back and eating a face full of Del Mar dirt.

City Of Troy is a risky proposition at the prices and I'm backing Fierceness on the Betfair Exchange to keep the Classic at home for Todd Pletcher.

He's just about the best dirt horse in America on his day despite being prone to the odd duff race, but his master trainer will have him primed and ready for this.

I also like the fact he's drawn to the outside of most of the other speed horses, which will give jockey John Velazquez some options early on.

There's a decent run to the first turn on the Del Mar 1m 2f dirt track so I'm expecting Fierceness to be in a prime stalking spot by the time they get there.

Recommended Bet Back Fierceness EXC 4.3

