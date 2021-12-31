Cheltenham Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for New Year's Day

Kate Tracey: Presse can prove a cut above the rest



Kate says: "I was keen to take on Millers Bank as he jumped horribly last time out at Newbury so I couldn't side with him with any confidence here. Whereas L'Homme Presse merely looks as if he's going to continue this positive trajectory for the foreseeable after winning his two chase starts so far.

"He's impressed on both of those occasions and appears to be crying out for a lefthanded track which he's getting here."

No. 2 L'homme Presse (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: Back a Kauto win at Cheltenham

Tony says: "I go with Kauto Riko at 15/1 or bigger. Given the way he shaped over 3m at Doncaster and when a 5 ½-length fourth to Coole Coody in the Paddy Power last season - he stormed home there and is 12lb better off with the winner here - the cheekpieces could really help him travel more sweetly early doors.

"Sapping conditions will hopefully bring the main players back to him late on."

No. 10 Kauto Riko (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Tom Gretton

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 140

Kevin Blake: Get with Botox to inject some profit

Kevin says: "Botox Has was a promising juvenile hurdler back in 2019/20, but has been more miss than hit since then, including an abortive attempt at chasing last October that ended in a fall. The son of Dream Well has since been returned to hurdling and whether it was a calculated plan or a hopeful roll of the dice, they landed on a good one when trying him in first-time cheekpieces at a much longer trip over this course and distance last time.

"He was ridden with a bit more patience than has often been the case, presumably with a view to helping him get the trip, and he ran a much-improved race to finish second to Kansas City Chief."

No. 5 Botox Has (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 139

Paul Nicholls: McFabulous ready to start new year with a bang

Paul says: "The plan was to go chasing with him after he had a wind op in the summer. But we have had to be patient after he had a little setback shortly after coming back into training. It is a bit late now to be going chasing with him this season but we can make a plan after Cheltenham.

"He is back on song, is brilliant fresh, has done plenty at home and also enjoyed an away day for a racecourse gallop.

"I am expecting a tidy run from McFabulous who is 6lbs better off with Brewin'upastorm who beat him at Fontwell last February."