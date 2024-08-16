Friday Racing Tips: Shamida has strong claims on ratings say Timeform

Adrestia can take the step up to listed level

Shamida can enhance Weld's excellent record

Classic to take advantage of less-competitive handicap

Adrestia found the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot coming a bit too early in her development but she has impressed on both starts since and looks likely to carry on progressing (she still has the Timeform 'p' for likely improver).

Adrestia was far too good when dropped into maiden company at Yarmouth and quickened up well to win readily, and she also outclassed her rivals on her nursery debut at Sandown despite things not going her way.

She was bumped coming out of the stalls at Sandown and, although she travelled well in rear, she had to wait for a gap entering the final furlong.

When she was finally in the clear she picked up really impressively to put her stamp on the race and she was value for about double the final margin of a length and a half. That defeat of Englemere, who reopposes here, is just about the pick of the form on offer but it's Adrestia's potential that makes her stand out against these rivals.

Dermot Weld has a fine record in this Group 3 - he has won five of the last ten editions - and he has a strong contender again this year in Shamida.

Shamida enjoyed a productive campaign last season, winning three times, including twice in Group 3 company over a mile and three-quarters. She wasn't at her best when sixth on her seasonal reappearance at the Curragh last month, but she's entitled to be sharper for that outing and the form she showed when winning the Irish St Leger Trial last season places her 5lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

She also needs to prove she's as effective over this distance of a mile and a half, but it was her turn of foot that won her the Irish St Leger Trial last season and she has the tools to cope with this test.

Classic has shaped well in two valuable handicaps so far this season, including in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last time, and he holds strong claims in this less competitive affair.

Classic was a big eye-catcher at Sandown in June when he made sustained headway from the rear but just ran out of time and was only beaten a neck, looking like an unlucky loser. He disappointed on more testing ground on his next start but got right back on track when again shaping really well in the Golden Mile. He was sixth at Goodwood but again left the impression that he's a well-handicapped horse as he travelled powerfully and was still going nicely two furlongs out but found himself short of room at that crucial stage.

He's well treated off a 1lb lower mark than at Goodwood, he was an impressive winner on his only previous start at this course in 2022 and this looks like a good opportunity.