Friday Racing Tips: Progressive Novello Lad can win again say Timeform

Novello Lad can progress further

Vicario ready to strike

Asimov still unexposed at the trip

Novello Lad hasn't been with Paul Midgley all that long, and he has returned from a break an improved performer this year, building on previous promise when opening his account in style at Doncaster at the end of June.

He shaped well on his return in a race which has worked out well and he ran a cracker when a close third over this course and distance on his next start, drawn much higher than the others who hit the frame but working hard to get into a similar position, and those early exertions seemingly told in the closing stages.

Novello Lad was very strong in the market when getting off the mark last time, and he did so in a comfortable manner, ridden more patiently than had usually been the case, but always travelling well and coming through with a powerful run.

The handicapper has only raised him 4lb for that success, which more than likely underestimates him, and allows him to stay in the same grade of handicap. He represents a yard that do very well with such types and he has the potential to rack up a sequence.

Vicario may remain a maiden, but she has some pretty useful form to her name, finishing runner-up on four occasions, and each time bumping into some above-average types.

Her latest effort came when runner-up over seven furlongs at this course 20 days ago, bumping into a well-handicapped type who had been threatening to come good for a while, and the way she shaped that day - as well as on her previous outings - suggests she'll be right at home dropping to six furlongs.

Vicario is a strong-travelling type who arguably hasn't been getting home over longer trips, while soft ground on her latest start appeared to hinder her speed, too. Oisin Murphy is up for the first time now and she is more than capable of winning races from this mark.

Asimov had predominantly campaigned over a mile in his career prior to opening his account at Nottingham two starts back, where he was well suited by a drop to six furlongs.

That was a good performance and the second, fourth and fifth all went on to win next time to give the form some substance.

Asimov also shaped well when runner-up back in handicap company at Newmarket last time, beaten only by the least exposed member of the field who was also recording his second win in three starts.

He proved that day that this mark shouldn't be beyond him and, now taking on older horses for the first time in handicaps, he seems sure to launch another bold bid, especially as he remains unexposed at this trip.