Friday Racing Tips: More to come from More Than A Feelin say Timeform

Plaisir des Flos bidding for six in a row

Conflated the class act in the cross country

More Than A Feelin going the right way

There are some progressive hurdlers in this contest, including a couple in Double Powerful and Plaisir des Flos who, remarkably, are arriving on the back of five-timers.

Plaisir des Flos failed to make an impact in novice and maiden company last season but has been unbeaten since entering handicaps and he took the winning sequence to five when registering a cosy success on his return at Carlisle last month.

The winning margin was only half a length but Plaisir des Flos scored with something in hand, always looking like holding on under just a hands-and-heels ride. He was 13 lengths clear of the third at Carlisle and still looks fairly treated following a 7 lb rise in the weights, with the 'p' indicating he's likely capable of even better.

Recommended Bet Back Plaisir des Flos in the 13:10 at Cheltenham SBK 9/2

Dual Grade 1 winner Conflated may be giving away a lot of weight on his cross country debut, but all bar two of his rivals would be receiving even more were they able to run off their correct handicap mark.

Conflated looked rusty when only fifth in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby a couple of weeks ago but that was effectively his reappearance after he had unseated rider on his return at Punchestown, and it's worth remembering that he was still competitive in Grade 1 chases as recently as the spring, finishing placed in the Ryanair here and the Melling at Aintree.

Conflated benefits from rider Rob James taking a valuable 7 lb off his back and, if coping with this unique test, he can outclass his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Conflated in the 14:55 at Cheltenham SBK 7/2

More Than A Feelin found only a dual subsequent winner too strong when runner-up at Kempton in August and she registered a comfortable success on her return to that track last month.

More Than A Feelin had failed to fire on turf on her penultimate start but bounced back on the all-weather, impressing with how smoothly she travelled at Kempton before making rapid headway inside the final couple of furlongs and readily pulling a couple of lengths clear, earning the Horse In Focus Flag to mark her out as one to be interested in.

More Than A Feelin, who also has a course-and-distance win to her name, has a progressive profile on the all-weather and looks up to defying an 8 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back More Than A Feelin in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 9/4

