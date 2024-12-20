Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a sectional eye-catcher

Johnnywho worth another chance

Skelton bumper horse above average

Hippocratic Oath caught the eye on the clock

This doesn't look the strongest renewal of the Noel Novices' Chase with just four runners and it looks a perfect opportunity for Johnnywho to get back on the up.

He was useful over hurdles and made a striking debut in this sphere at Carlisle, making light work of two rivals who were similarly interesting, jumping well and asserting in the closing stages with the minimum of fuss. Johnnywho wasn't in quite the same form in the John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury last time, but he again showed plenty of aptitude for chasing, largely impressing in the jumping department once again but just once paced in the closing stages.

He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort, marking himself out as a horse to remain interested in and, while he will likely flourish over further, he should have the class to see off these rivals - he is top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Johnnywho in the 15:05 Ascot SBK 5/6

The bumper which concludes Ascot's card on Friday is generally one of the best races of its type run in Britain prior to the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival so, unsurprisingly, there is plenty of potential on show, with some top yards represented.

Dan Skelton won this race 12 months ago, and his bumper horses have been in terrific form so far this season. He is operating at an excellent 32% strike rate in this sphere, and he runs Moneygarrow, who created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Chepstow in October.

He won his only start in Irish points in the spring and looked well above average on his Rules debut, going well when briefly short of room early in the straight, and produced to lead two furlongs out. He readily powered clear of his rivals in the closing stages despite showing signs of greenness under pressure and also earn't himself the Horse In Focus Flag.

Moneygarrow won in the style of one who is destined for much better things and, given how well backed he was that day, he's seemingly held in some regard. This looks the obvious next step for him and is taken to provide the Skeltons with yet another winner in this sphere.

Recommended Bet Back Moneygarrow in the 15:40 Ascot SBK 5/2

Hippocratic Oath has shown much improved form since entering handicaps, opening his account over this course and distance in October and progressing again to defy a 4lb rise when following up at Southwell 16 days later, beating a couple of subsequent winners in the process.

He met with defeat for the first time in handicaps at Kempton last week, but he wasn't best positioned given how that race panned out, the winner and top-weight showing a bit of class under an excellent front-running ride.

You wouldn't go as far as calling Hippocratic Oath an unlucky loser, but he had a fair bit of ground to make up, finishing never nearer than at the finish. The clock also marked himself out as a horse to follow, the fastest in the field from three furlongs out (35.29) and six tenths of a second quicker than the winner.

He was awarded the Sectional Flag for that performance, but the handicapper has left him on the same mark, and he must have excellent claims of getting his head back in front.

Recommended Bet Back Hippocratic Oath SBK 1/1

