Friday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Uttoxeter includes 150/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections at Uttoxeter

Outsider of the field is one to watch in the opener

Olly Murphy saddles promising point-to-point recruit

Dream Shadow should prove tough to beat in the bumper

Listen to Paul Nicholls Jumps Season Preview with Betfair: What's new for Team Ditcheat, top targets and runners to follow

In the opening contest at Uttoxeter, outsider of the field Dublin To Milan is one to keep an eye on with keen interest. At the prices he could possibly be worth a small each-way interest, but it could be worth taking a more patient approach with this gelding, as a step up in trip in future could bring out the best in him.

Sent off at 80/181.00 on Rules debut for Clive Boultbee-Brooks, the five-year-old unseated after the second flight when trying to avoid a faller at Stratford. It was impossible to decipher the level of ability he may possess from that outing, and this should be more informative.

The son of Milan featured in three point-to-point contests previously, the first of which, at Lisronagh, is a particularly eye-catching piece of form. He finished fourth that day, eleven-and-a-half-lengths behind subsequent £100,000 purchase Just Gino, who has shown promise for Donald McCain and should have further improvement to come. Electric Jet was in second, a Charlie Longsdon-trained gelding who has just embarked on his chasing career from which he may achieve more success than over hurdles.

Third-placed Iamagetaway, who finished three-and-a-half-lengths ahead of Dublin To Milan, was then trained and ridden by Derek O'Connor and now resides with James Andrew Fahey. He has shown potential in bumpers, finishing fourth to subsequent Champion Bumper third Jalon D'oudairies at Fairyhouse, with Major Barry and Inn At The Park in second and third respectively. He has also finished fifth to Apple's Of Bresil, with Chart Topper in third, and has form in and around a number of winners.

Petit Secret, a subsequent bumper winner who has shown a decent level of form for Willie Mullins, was a faller in that point-to-point when challenging, indicating it was a race of significant quality.

Whilst Dublin To Milan could be worth following in the long-term, he's worthy of consideration at the prices, and could be capable of outrunning his odds of 150/1151.00 over this shorter trip.

Recommended Bet Back Dublin To Milan E/W in 13:35 Uttoxeter SBK 150/1

Olly Murphy appears to hold a strong hand in this novice event as he saddles Jackpot D'Ainay and Diamonds For Luck, both of whom make plenty of appeal.

The former is worthy of being at shorter odds than his stablemate, as he gets the services of Sean Bowen and has shown a decent level of form in two starts to date. He finished half-a-length behind last week's runaway Chepstow winner Ben Solo on debut at Wincanton, when the pair finished in third and fourth, respectively, to Centreofattention. He was then beaten by subsequent Grade Two seventh Got A Dream, who looks a promising type for Nicky Martin.

Whilst there is little reason to oppose Jackpot D'Ainay, and he could well turn out to be a strong winner of this race, his stablemate could be the one to side with each-way and, at the prices, makes the most appeal.

Diamonds For Luck fell late on in both of his two point-to-point outings, the first of which came at Liscarroll in which he was yet to be asked a question when challenged by Cantico, now a promising prospect for Closutton, and subsequent Grade Two winner Personal Ambition. He travelled into the race well and was holding every chance before coming down.

At Ballynoe in his following outing, he looked the likeliest winner when getting the upper hand on The Passing Wife, who was then purchased for £48,000 and has won three bumpers for Gavin Cromwell, as well as finishing second to Redemption Day, and third to Wingmen, before falling at the last, with another unfortunate mistake on the landing side. He showed he possesses plenty of ability, however, and had he managed to stay upright in either of those two efforts, he likely would have been a much more familiar name coming from the point sphere.

On point-to-point form, Diamonds For Luck appears to possess plenty of ability and, although he couldn't sustain the effort on his Rules debut at Taunton, he was well-backed that day, and could have come on plenty for the run, now fresh as he seeks a first success.

Recommended Bet Back Diamonds For Luck E/W in 14:10 Uttoxeter SBK 11/2

Mark Walford-trained Willaston has lacked consistency in his last few recent runs, but a break and drop in trip could allow him to rediscover form on the back of a disappointing effort at Cartmel.

Prior to that outing, he finished a staying on second at 28/129.00 to Uncle Bert, now rated 135, when giving 10lbs to the winner. From a lower mark of 127 here, only 1lb higher than when winning at Haydock last year, the eight-year-old could be competitive once again in the hands of Jamie Hamilton.

At the prices, he's worth sticking with each-way as he can often outrun his odds. Last year, he beat Bold Endeavour twice in handicaps, at odds of 33/134.00 and 14/115.00, respectively. He is no stranger to springing a surprise, and the conditions should suit him as he makes his return in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Willaston E/W in 15:55 Uttoexeter SBK 14/1

Five-year-old mare Dream Shadow, a £100,000 purchase, makes the most appeal in the final race on the card at Uttoxeter.

Trained by Fergal O'Brien, the daughter of My Dream Boat won a point-to-point at Stowlin, beating a subsequent point winner in Youhadmeathello, before making a promising start when third to Blue Las over course-and-distance in April. Blue Las was a previous winner coming into the race, and second-placed Walkadina had previously chased home Queens Melody to finish three-lengths ahead of subsequent winner Jena D'Oudairies at Hereford.

With the form working out nicely, and with the yard saddling one winner from two runners in bumpers at the track this season, with a 20 percent strike-rate in bumpers overall here, Dream Shadow could prove worth siding with under Johnny Burke.