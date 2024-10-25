Friday Racing Tips: In The Air looks the bet at Cheltenham say Timeform

Hat-trick beckons for In The Air

Mr King will love conditions

Wide Margin interesting on handicap debut

Nicky Henderson had a Cheltenham Festival to forget in the spring but he can quickly put that behind by him by winning the very first race (13:15) of the track's new season with hat-trick seeker In The Air.

In The Air looked to have lost his way last season but he'd tumbled in the weights as a result and was strong in the betting when making his debut for Henderson at Southwell early this month. He duly made a mockery of that reduced mark when winning easily and a 7 lb penalty wasn't enough to prevent him following up in a conditional jockeys' race at Exeter a week later, having more in hand the bare margin of three quarters of a length over Thahab Ifraj would suggest.

In The Air remains well handicapped on his old form and he looks sure to go well in his hat-trick bid, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back In The Air in the 13:15 Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Mr King gained his latest success at Naas in June on what was his final start for Ger Lyons but his last couple of runs suggest he can gain a first win since joining Iain Jardine in Doncaster's mile handicap (14:43).

Mr King went close at Ayr last month when beaten just a couple of necks into third behind Aragon Castle and Padishakh, beginning his challenge on a different part of the track to that pair so arguably a shade better than the bare result. Just a week later, he ran much better than his final position suggests when finishing mid-division in the Cambridgeshire. The far-side runners fared best in the huge field at Newmarket but Mr King shaped best among those on the opposite side of the track where he led that group before holding the overall advantage three furlongs out.

That was a change from Mr King's usual tactics - he has a good turn of foot when ridden more patiently - and his last two runs have left the firm impression that he's capable of winning from his current mark which makes him top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Mr King in the 14:43 Doncaster SBK 9/1

Wide Margin didn't show a great deal on the all-weather at the back-end of last year when often slowly away but there was more encouragement from his belated reappearance earlier this month and he looks much more interesting now that George Boughey can send him into a handicap for the first time at Wolverhampton (18:15).

Denied a mark by the handicapper until now, Wide Margin ran well when claimer-ridden on his return in a maiden over seven furlongs at Southwell, disputing the lead or making the running until over a furlong out before finishing fourth behind odds-on favourite Trident.

With Billy Loughnane back on board, Wide Margin looks likely to do better still now that he's qualified for handicaps and is fancied to get off the mark stepping up in trip from last time.

Recommended Bet Back Wide Margin in the 18:15 Wolverhampton SBK 10/3

