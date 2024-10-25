Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Friday Runners: Brave Knight deserves a shot at this level

Paul Nicholls has two runners at Cheltenham on Friday

Brave Knight the best chance of the afternoon

Inca De Lafayette has an each-way chance

He was one of the flagbearers from our summer team and is unbeaten in three starts since joining us from Sir Mark Prescott. He progressed swiftly and is up to a mark of 127 after completing the hat-trick at Newton Abbot at the end of August.

While this is a step up in class for Brave Knight he keeps improving, likes good ground and should be right in the mix. He has the mare Gale Mahler to beat.

He is unbeaten over hurdles and deserves a shot at this level.

I was keen to run him at Fontwell on Wednesday in the hope that the ground dried up but withdrew him because it is almost heavy there.

Conditions at Cheltenham are much more suitable for Inca De Lafayette, a fun horse for the Owners Group who always runs well fresh, and should have a little each way chance in a competitive handicap for conditional jockeys.