Horse Racing Tips

Friday Racing Tips: High hopes for English Harbour say Timeform

Horse racing at Newbury
There's a good-quality card at Newbury on Friday

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Newbury and Newmarket on Friday...

  • Atlantic Gamble still ahead of handicapper

  • Cool Legend worth the benefit of the doubt

  • English Harbour can build on promising start

Improving Atlantic Gamble can extend the winning sequence

Atlantic Gamble has been on a roll of late and produced comfortably his best effort yet when winning under a penalty at Kempton last month to make it four in a row.

Atlantic Gamble travelled smoothly and then impressed with how quickly he settled matters when produced to lead over a furlong out, readily pulling three and half lengths clear.

He's effectively only 4 lb higher here under another penalty and still looks some way ahead of the handicapper - he's 3 lb clear of Sunny Corner and at least 8 lb clear of the remainder on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest. He's also a tactically versatile sort and his win at Yarmouth three starts ago shows he's effective on turf, so he looks to have plenty in his favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Atlantic Gamble in the 13:50 at Newbury

SBK5/4

Cool Legend can make amends for Goodwood defeat

There's a slight temperament concern with Cool Legend as he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Goodwood last time (traded at 1.02 in running) when headed close home after carrying his head awkwardly, wandering under pressure and generally looking a bit ungainly in front.

However, Goodwood can be a tricky course for a lightly raced horse and, back at a more conventional course, it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt and focusing on how easily he swept into the lead.

Cool Legend travelled fluently and looked set for a comfortable victory when taking it up over a furlong out. He was unable to put the race to bed, but he went like the best horse at the weights and looked a fair way ahead of the handicapper, so he has an obvious chance off the same mark here.

Recommended Bet

Back Cool Legend in the 17:20 at Newbury

SBK9/4

More to come from lightly-raced English Harbour

English Harbour boasts an excellent pedigree - he is by Kingman out of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner English Harbour - and he has made a promising start to his career.

He was runner-up to a subsequent listed winner on debut at Yarmouth and he again shaped well when running on strongly into fourth in a good-quality novice at Doncaster last time.

English Harbour was a place and half a length behind the reopposing Sword at Doncaster, but he can have his effort upgraded slightly as early trouble put him on the back foot and left him further off the pace than ideal in a race that developed into a bit of a sprint in the final couple of furlongs.

Sword has since disappointed but English Harbour remains completely unexposed after only two starts, while his Yarmouth effort places him 3 lb clear on Timeform's ratings. He should prove difficult to beat if making the anticipated improvement.

Recommended Bet

Back English Harbour in the 17:50 at Newmarket

SBK2/1

Now read more horse racing previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 22/1 Cork pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has a quartet of selections up to 12/1

  • Sam Turner
Betfair Tipster Sam Turner
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Curragh pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor