Friday Racing Tips: High hopes for English Harbour say Timeform

Atlantic Gamble still ahead of handicapper

Cool Legend worth the benefit of the doubt

English Harbour can build on promising start

Atlantic Gamble has been on a roll of late and produced comfortably his best effort yet when winning under a penalty at Kempton last month to make it four in a row.

Atlantic Gamble travelled smoothly and then impressed with how quickly he settled matters when produced to lead over a furlong out, readily pulling three and half lengths clear.

He's effectively only 4 lb higher here under another penalty and still looks some way ahead of the handicapper - he's 3 lb clear of Sunny Corner and at least 8 lb clear of the remainder on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest. He's also a tactically versatile sort and his win at Yarmouth three starts ago shows he's effective on turf, so he looks to have plenty in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Atlantic Gamble in the 13:50 at Newbury SBK 5/4

There's a slight temperament concern with Cool Legend as he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Goodwood last time (traded at 1.02 in running) when headed close home after carrying his head awkwardly, wandering under pressure and generally looking a bit ungainly in front.

However, Goodwood can be a tricky course for a lightly raced horse and, back at a more conventional course, it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt and focusing on how easily he swept into the lead.

Cool Legend travelled fluently and looked set for a comfortable victory when taking it up over a furlong out. He was unable to put the race to bed, but he went like the best horse at the weights and looked a fair way ahead of the handicapper, so he has an obvious chance off the same mark here.

Recommended Bet Back Cool Legend in the 17:20 at Newbury SBK 9/4

English Harbour boasts an excellent pedigree - he is by Kingman out of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner English Harbour - and he has made a promising start to his career.

He was runner-up to a subsequent listed winner on debut at Yarmouth and he again shaped well when running on strongly into fourth in a good-quality novice at Doncaster last time.

English Harbour was a place and half a length behind the reopposing Sword at Doncaster, but he can have his effort upgraded slightly as early trouble put him on the back foot and left him further off the pace than ideal in a race that developed into a bit of a sprint in the final couple of furlongs.

Sword has since disappointed but English Harbour remains completely unexposed after only two starts, while his Yarmouth effort places him 3 lb clear on Timeform's ratings. He should prove difficult to beat if making the anticipated improvement.