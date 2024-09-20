Friday Racing Tips: Coto de Caza can show her class say Timeform

Coto de Caza expected to dazzle at Ayr

Step up in trip to suit Lake Forest

Liosa looks ahead of his mark

Coto de Caza looked a useful prospect when getting off the mark at Beverley on her second start and she progressed again to win a conditions stakes at Goodwood in the style of one capable of making her mark at a higher level.

Coto de Caza tanked her way into contention and soon had matters in hand after being produced to lead a furlong out, ultimately running out a decisive two-and-a-half-length winner in an excellent time.

The level she ran to at Goodwood places her 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this listed event and she still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight she is likely to show further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Coto de Caza in the 15:05 at Ayr SBK 11/5

Lake Forest won the Gimcrack Stakes during a successful two-year-old campaign and he has shown smart form in defeat on both outings this season.

Lake Forest improved on his two-year-old efforts when runner-up in the Commonwealth Cup on his reappearance at Royal Ascot and he ran at least as well when filling the same position in the Hackwood Stakes here in July.

The way Lake Forest saw out his race over six furlongs in the Hackwood Stakes suggests he should prove well suited by this step up in trip and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's capable of better on this first attempt at seven furlongs. That untapped potential gives him the edge over some rivals who are matched closely on form.

Recommended Bet Back Lake Forest in the 16:05 at Newbury SBK 9/4

Liosa has shaped well on all three starts on the all-weather this season and again looked on a good mark when runner-up at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago.

Liosa took a strong hold under restraint - as he tends to do - but ran on strongly in the straight, clocking a good closing sectional, without being able to get on terms with the winner who had secured first run. It had been a similar story on Liosa's previous outing when also runner-up to the same rival.

Liosa is a bit quirky and needs things to drop his way, but he's got the ability to prove better than this mark and a forecast strong pace is in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Liosa in the 19:15 at Kempton SBK 15/8

