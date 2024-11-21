Friday Racing Tips: Billytherealbigred the one to beat say Timeform
Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Ascot and Chepstow on Friday...
-
Gemirande has slipped to a good mark
-
Better still to come from Billytherealbigred
-
Loverdose can complete hat-trick
-
Williams can win Ascot chase again with Gemirande
Gemirande (Fr)
- J: Charlie Deutsch
- T: Venetia Williams
- F: 12122d/550-
Venetia Williams has won two of the last four editions of this handicap chase with horses returning from a break, and her representative this time, Gemirande, makes appeal.
Gemirande was disappointing when last seen finishing down the field at Cheltenham in April, but he's been dropped 3lb in the weights which means he's only 2lb above his last winning mark.
He's now also 4 lb lower than when narrowly denied in the Greatwood Gold Cup a couple of seasons ago, so he's on a lenient mark if ready to roll on his return - he's 3lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Billytherealbigred has clear claims on ratings
Billytherealbigred
- J: Robert Dunne
- T: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
- F: 2U3111F-1
Billytherealbigred won all three completed starts in handicap hurdles last season, including two for this yard, and he made a successful start over fences at Bangor last month.
Billytherealbigred may not be a big, chasing type on looks but he showed a good technique over his obstacles and jumped well with the exception of an awkard leap five out.
He was in control a long way out in a well-run affair, ultimately passing the post 14 lengths clear, and it's worth noting that the second and third have both won since.
He's been hit with an 11lb rise in the weights but even that could underestimate this improving four-year-old who is 6lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Step up in trip to suit Loverdose
Loverdose (Fr)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Robert Walford
- F: 9081-1
Loverdose has won both starts in handicap hurdles and, with the prospect of more to come, he looks up to completing the hat-trick.
Loverdose had to work hard to make a winning return in a two-mile handicap here last month but his strength in the finish suggests he should benefit from the step up in trip, and he still has the Timeform 'p' to show he is deemed capable of better.
He still looks fairly treated following a 6lb rise in the weights and he will have the assistance of Harry Cobden for the first time.
