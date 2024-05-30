Friday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view at Epsom

Timeform highlight three selections for Friday's racing at Epsom

Ylang Ylang should be suited by longer trip in Oaks

Emily Upjohn can make the most of her weight allowance

I Still Have Faith could still have more to offer

Timeform's view on Friday's racing

Aidan O'Brien has won the Oaks (16:30) ten times and has an excellent chance of saddling yet another classic winner with Ylang Ylang who is also bidding to become Ryan Moore's fifth Oaks winner.

A daughter of Frankel who has already sired two Oaks winners, including Soul Sister last year, Ylang Ylang sets the standard on form with her Timeform weight-adjusted rating of 122 putting her 4 lb clear on the figures, while her closest rivals on form aren't guaranteed to stay the trip. That's unlikely to be a concern for Ylang Ylang who shaped like a potential Oaks filly when staying on well to win the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last autumn on ground that was on the soft side of good.

While her fifth place in the 1000 Guineas over the same course and distance was a creditable effort, it again pointed to the likelihood of still better to come over another half-mile at Epsom. Suited by the strong gallop in the 1000 Guineas, Ylang Ylang kept on well from off the pace in the final furlong to finish a never-nearer fifth, less than a length behind winner Elmalka. The promise of that run earned Ylang Ylang Timeform's Horse In Focus flag, identifying her as one likely to be of interest next time, and she can become her stable's seventh Oaks winner in the last ten years.

Recommended Bet Back Ylang Ylang in the 16:30 at Epsom SBK 7/4

John Gosden is the only other trainer to have won the Oaks in the last ten years but while he and son Thady don't have a runner this year, they do have good prospects of landing the other Group 1 on the card, the Coronation Cup (15:10), for the second year running with Emily Upjohn.

She was herself narrowly beaten in the Oaks on this day two years ago when going down by a short head to Tuesday and she confirmed that she handles the ups and downs of Epsom really well when running out an impressive winner of last year's Coronation Cup from top-class colt Westover. Emily Upjohn was the best of her sex on Timeform ratings last season and on adjusted ratings here she has 3 lb in hand of closest rival Luxembourg on his best form.

Emily Upjohn won last year's Coronation Cup on her reappearance but she has the benefit of a run under her belt this time and earned the Horse In Focus flag from her return in the Dubai Sheema Classic. Back in the hood that she'd last worn at Epsom twelve months ago, Emily Upjohn stayed on gradually for a never-nearer fifth to Rebel's Romance in a race where nothing was able to land a blow from off the pace in a steadily-run contest but she would likely have been closer in a more strongly-run affair.

Recommended Bet Back Emily Upjohn in the 15:10 Epsom SBK 11/8

Epsom's card also features three competitive handicaps and the mile and a quarter contest for older horses (15:45) can go to Ben Brookhouse's reliable four-year-old I Still Have Faith.

He enjoyed a very successful three-year-old campaign, winning four times, including when turning the 'Legends' race for retired jockeys at Doncaster's St Leger meeting into a very one-sided contest under Tom Scudamore. The strong-travelling I Still Have Faith also managed to add to those Flat wins by landing a juvenile hurdle at Wetherby too in the autumn.

Ever since being fitted with a hood, I Still Have Faith has been a model of consistency and he ran another good race on his return to the Flat over a mile at Nottingham earlier in the month when a neck second to Spirit Genie after being caught near the line. The winner has won again since at Chester and it's not out of the question that I Still Have Faith has further progress to make this season with that run behind him. Stepping back up in trip here, he comes out top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.