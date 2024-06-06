Friday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's going for a Royal NAP at Goodwood

Timeform highlight three selections for Friday's racing

Remain positive about Royal Velvet

More to come from Nighteyes

Dancing In Paris can follow up

Royal Velvet caught the eye on her debut, and built on that promise when opening her account over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton on her next start, staying on to lead in the final stages and value for more than the official margin suggested.

She did well to reel in a fairly useful rival on that occasion and she had no problem following up on her handicap debut at Newcastle four months later, again travelling nicely and picking up well to put the race to bed in the final furlong.

Royal Velvet was easy to back on her turf debut over a mile at Newmarket last time, but she shaped much better than the bare result, ending up on the outer wing of the main pack whilst the principals were towards the rail, and her eye-catching move into contention certainly suggests that she's still a well-handicapped sort.

She was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, and still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating, highlighting that we think there is more to come from her. Therefore, she is well worth another chance to prove herself on a good mark in a race which looks a little easier.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Velvet in the 19:35 Goodwood SBK 3/1

Nighteyes finished runner-up three times before opening her account in a minor event over six furlongs at Ripon on her final start last season, making the most of a good opportunity in workmanlike style, but that form hasn't worked out badly, and she looked badly in need of the run on her return at Yarmouth in April.

She was produced well and looked like throwing down a serious challenge before the lack of a recent run seemingly told, while she was also forced to make her effort on the outer flank which didn't help.

Nighteyes showed the benefit of that outing when getting her head back in front in a six-furlong handicap at Chester 13 days ago, producing a big career-best effort in the process. She shrugged off a slow start that day and went around the houses when making her challenge, but that didn't stop her readily drawing clear in the final furlong. A subsequent 7 lb rise is fair and there should be even more to come from her now - she still has the small 'p' attached to her rating (adjusted 90p).

Recommended Bet Back Nighteyes in the 19:28 Haydock SBK 7/2

Dancing In Paris looked well treated based on some placed efforts in competitive three-year-old handicaps last season - he notably finished a good third to a very progressive type at this course - and he confirmed the promise of his previous effort when resuming winning ways over a mile and a half at York last month.

He appeared to relish being ridden more prominently on that occasion, produced to lead a furlong from home and powering clear in the closing stages.

There was plenty to like about that performance in what looked a typically open York handicap, so a subsequent 6 lb rise is fair given that was a clear career-best effort, and this race doesn't look as competitive, either.