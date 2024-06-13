Friday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at York, Sandown and Goodwood

Timeform highlight three selections for Friday's racing

Alfa Kellenic can win again

Deviors Choice ready to strike

More to come from Dreamrocker

Craig Lidster is yet to saddle a winner at York, one of his local tracks, but has prospects of putting that right in the fillies' sprint handicap (15:00) with the hat-trick-seeking Alfa Kellenic.

The daughter of Havana Grey won a maiden at Newcastle in January and then returned from a five-month break when making a successful handicap debut at Thirsk last week. Attracting support beforehand, she looked well ahead of her opening mark in winning readily by two and a quarter lengths from Baileys Polka Dot after taking a strong hold close to the pace.

5lb claimer William Pyle has been on board for both of Alfa Kellenic's wins and he has good chances of completing the hat-trick with his mount getting weight from all her rivals despite her 6 lb penalty. Her stable's in fine form too with Alfa Kellenic one of its four winners in the space of 48 hours last week.

Recommended Bet Back Alfa Kellenic in the 15:00 York SBK 3/1

The 15:50 at Sandown looks an open handicap for three-year-olds but the pick of the weights is Ed Walker's gelding Devoirs Choice.

He's still looking for a first win but his career is only months old and he's generally progressing in the right direction. The step up to today's trip of a mile and a quarter brought about further improvement in him at Haydock last week when he bumped into a useful prospect.

Making much of the running, he was headed in the final furlong by Old Cock who went on to win by half a length, but the pair of them pulled well clear of the rest. Devoirs Choice gets to run off the same mark again here which gives him every chance of going one better.

Recommended Bet Back Devoirs Choice in the 15:50 Sandown SBK 4/1

Ed Walker can also be among the winners at Goodwood's evening meeting where Dreamrocker, a half-sister to the stable's Group 1-winning mare Dreamloper, goes in the amateur riders' handicap (20:20).

Lightly raced for a four-year-old, Dreamrocker seems to be taking after her half-sister in improving with age and she took a step forward last time when finishing an eye-catching third in a big field at York. Left well off the pace after being crowded leaving the stalls, she kept on well in the closing stages to finish only a length and a half behind winner Feel The Need.

That was over seven furlongs but Dreamrocker gives the impression she'll be well suited by the return to a mile here. With more improvement to come and racing off the same mark, she looks of serious interest. Her partner Molly Stratton, who rode a well-backed winner for the yard at Salisbury last year, takes 5 lb off her back.