Friday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's three best bets at Goodwood and Galway include 4/1 shot

Morrison stayer can take the first at Goodwood

Opera Ballo to hit all the high notes

Murtagh Galway runner too well handicapped to ignore

Kyle Of Lochalsh is a strong stayer who is well suited by a stiff test of stamina and I'm hoping he can improve on his fourth-place finish from last year in the extended 2m 4f handicap that opens Friday's Glorious Goodwood card.

Hughie Morrison's likeable five-year-old was a winner at Salisbury last term before going on to run well in some of the better staying handicaps around, including when a fine third in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June. He also acquitted himself well in listed company in France on his penultimate 2024 start before shaping as if he might just have had enough for the season when third of four on his last outing of the year at Pontefract.

The selection has only made one start so far this season, that coming when sixth on the all-weather in April and the feeling is he could just have been held back for this contest and he'll come into it fresher than most.

Kyle Of Lochalsh is effective any going so he won't be inconvenienced if the rains arrive and the booking of Oisin Murphy for the ride is big positive.

Recommended Bet Back Kyle Of Lochalsh SBK 4/1

I expected big things from Opera Ballo following his opening two wins on the all-weather before he rather disappointed in the Craven Stakes, but he's been right back on track in winning both his races since then and I'm of the firm opinion that he'll still develop into a Group 1 performer.

Charlie Appleby's imposing son of Ghaiyyath created a big impression in those two Kempton outings at the start of the year and he's been most impressive in taking a pair of listed contests on his last two starts. The latest of those came when readily taking care of six rivals at Newmarket in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes, a race that was also taken by the top-class Baaeed on his way to becoming one of the best horses around.

This step up to Group 3 company will be the acid test for Opera Ballo, who is also a bet for Timeform today, but I'm confident he can pass it with flying colours and it would be no surprise to see him competing at the very top level before the season is out.

Recommended Bet Back Opera Ballo to win 13:55 Goodwood SBK 11/10

Away from Goodwood, the Galway Festival rolls on and Johnny Murtagh's Mashhoor has become too well treated to ignore in this 1m 4f Premier Handicap. The son of Kingman rattled off a hat-trick of wins at Cork and the Curragh in 2023 before rather losing his way a touch as he was kept to mainly stakes races.

However, he's been back in the handicap ranks all three starts this season while steadily edging back down the weights and it was his most recent outing when fifth at the Curragh that suggested he could be rounding back into form. He was left with plenty to do that day before running on late and to his credit was beaten less than a length and a half.

Mashhoor has been nudged back up another pound on the back of that, but he's still well handicapped on his best form and it would be no surprise to see him return to winning ways here.

Recommended Bet Back Mashhoor, Each-Way, in 18:35 Galway SBK 9/1

