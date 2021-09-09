Flying Childers Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Flying Childers Stakes

14:10 Doncaster, Friday

1. Armor (Richard Hannon/ Ryan Moore)

Course-and-distance winner on debut who improved massively when landing the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. Wasn't so good in the Prix Morny last time, though he is back in calmer waters now returned to five furlongs. He is very much the one to beat.

No. 1 (10) Armor SBK 13/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

2. Bond Chairman (Bryan Smart/ Graham Lee)

Bred to be sharp and justified support on debut over five furlongs at Musselburgh. Got back on track when fourth in the Windsor Castle but was brushed aside over six furlongs in listed company at Newbury and is now back in trip.

3. Caturra (Clive Cox/ Adam Kirby)

Has enjoyed a good campaign, winning a novice at Bath and a listed race at Newbury, and he ran his best race yet when a staying-on second to Attagirl (under a penalty) in a five-furlong listed race at York.

4. Chipotle (Eve Johnson Houghton/ Charles Bishop)

Won three of his first four starts, including the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot (Armor was fifth). His progress has rather levelled off, though he admittedly had a stiff task in first-time cheekpieces in the Nunthorpe.

5. Korker (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Tough and likeable type who doubled his tally when scoring at Thirsk in July, getting well on top at the finish. Seemed to find six furlongs too far in a valuable sales race at York but this is a big ask.

6. Papa Don't Preach (Florian Guyader/ Hollie Doyle)

Useful maiden who finished runner-up in a minor event at Chantilly and a listed race at Deauville in June/July. Produced his best effort when fifth of 11 to Corazon in the Prix d'Arenberg at Longchamp last time. Cheekpieces on.

7. The Organiser (Joseph Tuite/ Oisin Murphy)

Impressive winner of a six-furlong York maiden on debut and has kept some good company since, shaping better than the bare result in the Coventry and July Stakes before going close at Salisbury. First go at five furlongs.

8. Up Above (Michael O'Callaghan/ Leigh Roche)

Put experience to good use when landing a 14-runner maiden at Navan a fortnight ago. The bare form is very ordinary in the context of this, however.

9. Attagirl (Karl Burke/ Daniel Tudhope)

Won a six-furlong Haydock maiden on her second start and has improved for the drop to the minimum trip, going close in a big-field Newbury listed race before taking a similar York contest last month.

No. 9 (1) Attagirl SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

10. Corazon (George Boughey/ William Buick)

Progressive filly who followed up her Lingfield victory in a Longchamp Group 3 over this trip last week, showing a cracking attitude. This is a quick turnaround but she may well have more to offer.

11. Thunder Love (George Boughey/ Rossa Ryan)

Hit the ground running, winning a pair of five-furlong novice events in good style at Kempton during the spring. Off for four months and was brushed aside quite easily switched to turf behind Attagirl at York last time.