US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Monday

Warriors Revenge Finger Lakes
Today's best bet Warriors Revenge runs at Finger Lakes

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Devamani won at 6.6 BSP at Belmont Park. Nick heads to Finger Lakes with two selections...

"The slightly longer trip will suit, and the talented Andre Worrie should have him perfectly positioned to make his move in the straight"

Back Warriors Revenge Race 9 at BSP in the 21:46 at Finger Lakes

Well worth a Glance

Race 1 18:10 Finger Lakes - Afleeting Glance

Afleeting Glance should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly finished second against similar over this course earlier this month. He made a four-wide move on the home turn, and ran on well without troubling the winner. He is improving with racing and am expecting a bold bid. Trainer Jeremiah Englehart boasts an impressive 24% strike rate, and jockey Luis Perez rides back for connections. Anything around 2/13.0 will do.

Warriors Revenge to rule

Race 9 21:46 Finger Lakes - Warriors Revenge

Warriors Revenge should make his presence felt in this $5k non-winner of two races on the main track.

This gelding put in a much-improved effort when finishing second against similar earlier this month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, and finished strongly to run in to second place near the line. The slightly longer trip will suit, and the talented Andre Worrie should have him perfectly positioned to make his move in the straight. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at BSP.

