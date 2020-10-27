To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Wednesday

Time Travel Finger Lakes
Today's best bet Time Travel runs at Finger Lakes

Nick Shiambouros is back with two more selections from the Wednesday meeting at Finger Lakes...

"She is by Constitution who produces plenty of speedy types, including Independence Hall and the brilliant Tiz the Law"

Back Time Travel Race 4 at BSP in the 18:04 at Finger Lakes

Tenency the one

Race 2 17:08 Finger Lakes - Tenency

Tenency will benefit from the class drop in this $5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a $10k non-winner of three over this course last month. He held every chance in the straight, but was brushed aside when the pace lifted. He has faced a lot better in the past and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go very close. Trainer Chris Englehart drops him aggressively which is a positive move. Hopefully he can bounce back in this company. Anything around his Morning Line of 3/14.0 on the exchange.

Time Travel a tasty price

Race 4 18:04 Finger Lakes - Time Travel

I am going to take a chance with Time Travel in this bottom level claimer on the main track.

This filly finished last of six on debut in a Maiden Special Weight earlier this month. She ducked out at the start, but recovered to make a wide move on the home turn before weakening out of contention. This effort was far better than it looked, and should show improvement at this level. She is by Constitution who produces plenty of speedy types, including Independence Hall and the brilliant Tiz the Law. I think she will run well at a big price so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +98.82

This week so far…

Staked: 4

Returned: 6.48

Recommended bets

Back Tenency Race 2 at 3/14.0 in the 17:08 at Finger Lakes
Back Time Travel Race 4 at BSP in the 18:04 at Finger Lakes

FingL (US) 28th Oct (R2 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 October, 5.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Justice Of War
Tenency
Preston Court
Tracktive Effort
Dr. Lloyd
Cool Quartet
Chasing Losses
Stone Guitar
Shanghai Noon
X Y Runner
Grammi Dance
Rayo My King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FingL (US) 28th Oct (R4 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 October, 6.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wrongsideofhistory
Time Travel
Lost At Sea
Fortunes Girl
Trinity Girl
Dark Love
Helmers Run
Pam Dorth Andiamo
Truly Funny
Bustin Free
Lofty Reason
Hide The Wine
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles