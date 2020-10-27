US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Wednesday

Tenency the one

Race 2 17:08 Finger Lakes - Tenency

Tenency will benefit from the class drop in this $5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a $10k non-winner of three over this course last month. He held every chance in the straight, but was brushed aside when the pace lifted. He has faced a lot better in the past and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go very close. Trainer Chris Englehart drops him aggressively which is a positive move. Hopefully he can bounce back in this company. Anything around his Morning Line of 3/14.0 on the exchange.

Time Travel a tasty price

Race 4 18:04 Finger Lakes - Time Travel

I am going to take a chance with Time Travel in this bottom level claimer on the main track.

This filly finished last of six on debut in a Maiden Special Weight earlier this month. She ducked out at the start, but recovered to make a wide move on the home turn before weakening out of contention. This effort was far better than it looked, and should show improvement at this level. She is by Constitution who produces plenty of speedy types, including Independence Hall and the brilliant Tiz the Law. I think she will run well at a big price so BSP is recommended.