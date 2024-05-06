Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Ffos Las Racing Tips: Jasmin de Grugy can progress again

Horse racing at Ffos Las
The runners take a fence at Ffos Las

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Ffos Las on Tuesday.

  • A Ffos Las Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Ffos Las Nap - 14:55 - Back Jasmin de Grugy

    Jasmin de Grugy made no impact in maiden and novice company but showed much-improved form when upped in trip and fitted with a tongue tie on his handicap debut at Wincanton in March, finding only a progressive rival who has won twice since too strong.

    Jasmin de Grugy was beaten half a length by the rapidly improving Plaisir des Flos but, having travelled better than most, he stuck to his task well to pull 28 lengths clear of the third.

    The winner's subsequent victories highlight the task Jasmin de Grugy was facing at Wincanton and he still looks fairly treated following an 8 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he should still have more to offer after only one start at this trip and in handicap company.

    Back Jasmin de Grugy @ 1/12.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Ffos Las Next Best - 17:05 - Back Limetree Boy

    Limetree Boy took a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Stratford in first-time cheekpieces on his penultimate start and, with the headgear retained, he shaped well in a close-up fourth at Taunton last month.

    Limetree Boy was patiently ridden and still had plenty to do four out, but he stayed on strongly in the straight, finishing with a flourish from the second last but running out of time to catch the principals (including the reopposing Western General in second).

    Limetree Boy may well have gone close to winning under a more positive ride and showed enough to suggest he can capitalise on a mark which is 11 lb lower than when he was placed on his chasing debut at Worcester last season.

    Back Limetree Boy @ 5/16.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Ffos Las 7th May (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 May, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Western General
Bullets Hill
Henry Box Brown
Boston Joe
Hooky Street
Limetree Boy
Fire Dancer
Shareef Star
Fulgurix
Tribesmans Glory
Man Of Light
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Hereford NAP can strike for Brookhouse and Hughes

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Derby & Oaks: New Derby favourite after City Of Troy flops in Guineas

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Port to break hurdling duck at Down Royal

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back a Bath and Beverley Bank Holiday double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Verdict: Elmalka can outrun her 25-1 odds

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: A lot going for Ylang Ylang ahead of 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

More Horse Racing Tips