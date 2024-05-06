Ffos Las Racing Tips: Jasmin de Grugy can progress again

A Ffos Las Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Ffos Las Nap - 14:55 - Back Jasmin de Grugy

No. 8 Jasmin De Grugy (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 81

Jasmin de Grugy made no impact in maiden and novice company but showed much-improved form when upped in trip and fitted with a tongue tie on his handicap debut at Wincanton in March, finding only a progressive rival who has won twice since too strong.

Jasmin de Grugy was beaten half a length by the rapidly improving Plaisir des Flos but, having travelled better than most, he stuck to his task well to pull 28 lengths clear of the third.

The winner's subsequent victories highlight the task Jasmin de Grugy was facing at Wincanton and he still looks fairly treated following an 8 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he should still have more to offer after only one start at this trip and in handicap company.

Ffos Las Next Best - 17:05 - Back Limetree Boy

No. 7 Limetree Boy (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 1.25 Trainer: Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 103

Limetree Boy took a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Stratford in first-time cheekpieces on his penultimate start and, with the headgear retained, he shaped well in a close-up fourth at Taunton last month.

Limetree Boy was patiently ridden and still had plenty to do four out, but he stayed on strongly in the straight, finishing with a flourish from the second last but running out of time to catch the principals (including the reopposing Western General in second).

Limetree Boy may well have gone close to winning under a more positive ride and showed enough to suggest he can capitalise on a mark which is 11 lb lower than when he was placed on his chasing debut at Worcester last season.