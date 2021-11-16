- Trainer: Harry Fry
- Jockey: Lorcan Murtagh
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 101
Ffos Las Racing Tips: Imperial has the measure of his rivals
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Wednesday.
NAP
Imperial Esprit - 12:50 Ffos Las
Imperial Esprit didn't make much of an impact over hurdles last season but he proved a completely different proposition in a first-time tongie-tie on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month, winning readily by three lengths. Imperial Esprit, who had also undergone a breathing operation prior to his chasing debut, jumped fine and was never far off the pace before being produced to lead between three out and two out. He has a 10 lb higher mark to defy here but he has started out in handicaps from a low base and surely still has more to offer. The good form of the Harry Fry yard is also a positive.
NEXT BEST
Faire Part Sivola - 14:35 Ffos Las
Faire Part Sivola looked rejuvenated on his first start for Harry Whittington when successful here last month. He was handed the race when rival Sermando crashed out at the last, but Faire Part Sivola, who had undergone a wind operation, was going slightly better in any case and looked the likely winner. This slight step up in trip won't be a problem - he has form over further - and a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him now he's going in the right direction.
EACH-WAY
Fairlawn Flyer - 15:10 Ffos Las
Fairlawn Flyer goes chasing from a fair handicap mark and he can make a winning start over fences. Fairlawn Flyer was successful on his handicap hurdle debut at Perth in September, winning by five lengths and with plenty in hand, and he bounced back from a lesser effort here when posting an encouraging performance at Carlisle last week. Fairlawn Flyer stayed on well last week, finding the drop back to two and a half miles providing an insufficient test of stamina, and this return to further will suit.
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Ffos Las 17th Nov (2m5f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 November, 12.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Imperial Esprit
|Brooksway Fair
|Kingston King
|Sartenes Son
|Wax And Wane
|Sendhervictorias
|Bebraveforglory
|Clondaw Dancer
|Altumanina
|Getaway Lucy
|Global Frontier
|Son Of Oz
|Valshan Time
Ffos Las 17th Nov (2m6f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 November, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Faire Part Sivola
|Lossiemouth
|To Be Sure
|Winged Isle
|Point of Principle
|Johanos
|Mr Katanga
|Bilboa River
Ffos Las 17th Nov (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 November, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tudors Treasure
|Nessfield Blue
|Fairlawn Flyer
|Gold Clermont
|Gats And Co
|Hang Tough
|Istorius
|Give Us A Swig
|Alright Chief
|Freddie Darling
|The Dawn Man
|Esthers Present
|Steel Native
|Canada Kid
|Vetoncall
|Spider Cullen
|Stadmallen
|Dysania