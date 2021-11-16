Ffos Las Racing Tips: Imperial has the measure of his rivals

NAP

Imperial Esprit - 12:50 Ffos Las

Imperial Esprit didn't make much of an impact over hurdles last season but he proved a completely different proposition in a first-time tongie-tie on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month, winning readily by three lengths. Imperial Esprit, who had also undergone a breathing operation prior to his chasing debut, jumped fine and was never far off the pace before being produced to lead between three out and two out. He has a 10 lb higher mark to defy here but he has started out in handicaps from a low base and surely still has more to offer. The good form of the Harry Fry yard is also a positive.

No. 2 Imperial Esprit (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Lorcan Murtagh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 101

NEXT BEST

Faire Part Sivola - 14:35 Ffos Las

Faire Part Sivola looked rejuvenated on his first start for Harry Whittington when successful here last month. He was handed the race when rival Sermando crashed out at the last, but Faire Part Sivola, who had undergone a wind operation, was going slightly better in any case and looked the likely winner. This slight step up in trip won't be a problem - he has form over further - and a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him now he's going in the right direction.

No. 1 Faire Part Sivola (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 127

EACH-WAY

Fairlawn Flyer - 15:10 Ffos Las

Fairlawn Flyer goes chasing from a fair handicap mark and he can make a winning start over fences. Fairlawn Flyer was successful on his handicap hurdle debut at Perth in September, winning by five lengths and with plenty in hand, and he bounced back from a lesser effort here when posting an encouraging performance at Carlisle last week. Fairlawn Flyer stayed on well last week, finding the drop back to two and a half miles providing an insufficient test of stamina, and this return to further will suit.