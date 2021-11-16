To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ffos Las Racing Tips: Imperial has the measure of his rivals

Horse racing at Ffos Las
Action from a chase at Ffos Las

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Wednesday.

NAP

Imperial Esprit - 12:50 Ffos Las

Imperial Esprit didn't make much of an impact over hurdles last season but he proved a completely different proposition in a first-time tongie-tie on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month, winning readily by three lengths. Imperial Esprit, who had also undergone a breathing operation prior to his chasing debut, jumped fine and was never far off the pace before being produced to lead between three out and two out. He has a 10 lb higher mark to defy here but he has started out in handicaps from a low base and surely still has more to offer. The good form of the Harry Fry yard is also a positive.

NEXT BEST

Faire Part Sivola - 14:35 Ffos Las

Faire Part Sivola looked rejuvenated on his first start for Harry Whittington when successful here last month. He was handed the race when rival Sermando crashed out at the last, but Faire Part Sivola, who had undergone a wind operation, was going slightly better in any case and looked the likely winner. This slight step up in trip won't be a problem - he has form over further - and a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him now he's going in the right direction.

EACH-WAY

Fairlawn Flyer - 15:10 Ffos Las

Fairlawn Flyer goes chasing from a fair handicap mark and he can make a winning start over fences. Fairlawn Flyer was successful on his handicap hurdle debut at Perth in September, winning by five lengths and with plenty in hand, and he bounced back from a lesser effort here when posting an encouraging performance at Carlisle last week. Fairlawn Flyer stayed on well last week, finding the drop back to two and a half miles providing an insufficient test of stamina, and this return to further will suit.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Imperial Esprit @ 2.35/4 in the 12:50 at Ffos Las
NEXT BEST - Back Faire Part Sivola @ 3.55/2 in the 14:35 at Ffos Las
EACH-WAY Back Fairlawn Flyer @ 7.06/1 in the 15:10 at Ffos Las

Ffos Las 17th Nov (2m5f Nov Hcap Chs)

Wednesday 17 November, 12.50pm

Imperial Esprit
Brooksway Fair
Kingston King
Sartenes Son
Wax And Wane
Sendhervictorias
Bebraveforglory
Clondaw Dancer
Altumanina
Getaway Lucy
Global Frontier
Son Of Oz
Valshan Time
Ffos Las 17th Nov (2m6f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 17 November, 2.35pm

Faire Part Sivola
Lossiemouth
To Be Sure
Winged Isle
Point of Principle
Johanos
Mr Katanga
Bilboa River
Ffos Las 17th Nov (3m Hcap Chs)

Wednesday 17 November, 3.10pm

Tudors Treasure
Nessfield Blue
Fairlawn Flyer
Gold Clermont
Gats And Co
Hang Tough
Istorius
Give Us A Swig
Alright Chief
Freddie Darling
The Dawn Man
Esthers Present
Steel Native
Canada Kid
Vetoncall
Spider Cullen
Stadmallen
Dysania
