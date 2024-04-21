Ffos Las Racing Tips: Bonza Boy could complete the hat-trick

A Ffos Las Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Rougue de L'quest a recent Ffos Las winner

Bonza Boy can complete the hat-trick

Ffos Las Nap - 15:42 - Back Rouge de L'quest

ROUGE DE L'QUEST has developed into a progressive handicap chaser this spring, winning at Ffos Las (by 13 lengths from Ballyrashane) in March and then looking unlucky not to follow up when a short-head second of eight to Bells of Peterboro at Chepstow last time, hampered at the last and headed soon after.

He seems to have taken well to the application of headgear, in blinkers and a tongue-time the last twice, and now returned to Ffos Las he is fancied to get back in-front with the likes of Emir Sacree, Supervisor, Windance and Dr Kanaga likely to set the strong pace that suits Rouge de L'quest best.

Ffos Las Next Best - 14:42 - Back Bonza Boy

BONZA BOY's jumping was rather iffy when scoring at Chepstow last time but he ultimately won with authority and an 8lb rise may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

Lorcan Williams rode Jeremy Scott's in-form seven-year-old last time out so will know what is required and Bonza Boy can defy an 8 lb higher mark on ground that suits.