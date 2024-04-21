Ffos Las Racing Tips: Bonza Boy could complete the hat-trick
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best at Ffos Las on Monday...
-
A Ffos Las Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Rougue de L'quest a recent Ffos Las winner
-
Bonza Boy can complete the hat-trick
Ffos Las Nap - 15:42 - Back Rouge de L'quest
ROUGE DE L'QUEST has developed into a progressive handicap chaser this spring, winning at Ffos Las (by 13 lengths from Ballyrashane) in March and then looking unlucky not to follow up when a short-head second of eight to Bells of Peterboro at Chepstow last time, hampered at the last and headed soon after.
He seems to have taken well to the application of headgear, in blinkers and a tongue-time the last twice, and now returned to Ffos Las he is fancied to get back in-front with the likes of Emir Sacree, Supervisor, Windance and Dr Kanaga likely to set the strong pace that suits Rouge de L'quest best.
Ffos Las Next Best - 14:42 - Back Bonza Boy
BONZA BOY's jumping was rather iffy when scoring at Chepstow last time but he ultimately won with authority and an 8lb rise may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.
Lorcan Williams rode Jeremy Scott's in-form seven-year-old last time out so will know what is required and Bonza Boy can defy an 8 lb higher mark on ground that suits.
Read now Pontefract Racing Tips: Two to back on Monday
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Racing Tips: Glamour Show can open her account say Timeform
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 Garfield to leave Chester rivals in his Shadow
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes day
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Top class Auguste Rodin the one to beat at Ascot on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Aviation to take flight at Ascot