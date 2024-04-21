Tony Calvin Tips

Pontefract Racing Tips: All you need is Love

Pontefract races
Pontefract stages an eight-race card on Monday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best at Pontefract on Monday...

  • A Pontefract Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Pontefract Nap - 14:22 - Back Test Of Love

    He's more speedily bred than most from the yard and TEST OF LOVE displayed definite signs of promise without looking anything like the finished article in a trio of starts as a juvenile.

    Gelded ahead of this return, he's just the type to take off now handicapping for his very shrewd stable.

    Pontefract Next Best - 14:52 - Back Esmeray

    Steadily progressive in novice/maidens, ESMERAY shaped better than the bare result when third on handicap debut at Newbury when last seen in September, making her effort earlier than ideal.

    Appealing as being on a handy mark for a yard that has a 21% strike-rate at the course, she looks a big player on return.

