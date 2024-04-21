Pontefract Racing Tips: All you need is Love

A Pontefract Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Pontefract Nap - 14:22 - Back Test Of Love

No. 2 (6) Test Of Love (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

He's more speedily bred than most from the yard and TEST OF LOVE displayed definite signs of promise without looking anything like the finished article in a trio of starts as a juvenile.

Gelded ahead of this return, he's just the type to take off now handicapping for his very shrewd stable.

Pontefract Next Best - 14:52 - Back Esmeray

No. 9 (3) Esmeray (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 78

Steadily progressive in novice/maidens, ESMERAY shaped better than the bare result when third on handicap debut at Newbury when last seen in September, making her effort earlier than ideal.

Appealing as being on a handy mark for a yard that has a 21% strike-rate at the course, she looks a big player on return.