- Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 66
Pontefract Racing Tips: All you need is Love
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best at Pontefract on Monday...
-
A Pontefract Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 4lbs
- OR: 78
Pontefract Nap - 14:22 - Back Test Of Love
He's more speedily bred than most from the yard and TEST OF LOVE displayed definite signs of promise without looking anything like the finished article in a trio of starts as a juvenile.
Gelded ahead of this return, he's just the type to take off now handicapping for his very shrewd stable.
Pontefract Next Best - 14:52 - Back Esmeray
Steadily progressive in novice/maidens, ESMERAY shaped better than the bare result when third on handicap debut at Newbury when last seen in September, making her effort earlier than ideal.
Appealing as being on a handy mark for a yard that has a 21% strike-rate at the course, she looks a big player on return.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Pontefract 22nd Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 22 April, 2.52pm
|Back
|Lay
|Esmeray
|Forceful Speed
|Lightening Company
|Toshizou
|Baryshnikov
|Bolster
|Thundering
|Lord Protector
|Euchen Glen
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.