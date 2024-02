An Exeter NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Exeter Nap - 15:05 - Back Fun Fun Fun

No. 5 Fun Fun Fun (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Fun Fun Fun reached a near-smart level in bumpers, winning two of her four starts, and she landed the odds in the style of a smart prospect on her hurdling debut at Thurles in November.

She was turned over at short odds in a listed event at the same course last time, but she would have surely won if she didn't make a very bad mistake at the final flight.

Fun Fun Fun was unable to recover afterwards, but she remains with plenty of potential, and looks very interesting for powerful connections.

Back Fun Fun Fun on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Exeter Next Best - 15:35 - Back Goshhowposh

No. 11 Goshhowposh (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 127

Goshhowposh showed ability in three starts in maiden and novice company last season, but he has taken his form to another level since moving into handicaps recently.

He made a winning reappearance and handicap debut over this course and distance in October and was in the process of running creditably when unseating his rider at the last in a competitive handicap at Haydock next time.

Goshhowposh quickly got back on the up at Wincanton last time, appreciating the return to softer ground and looking better the further he went. He still isn't the finished article and appeals as being ahead of his mark following a 6 lb rise, so he remains a horse to be interested in.