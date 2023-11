An Exeter NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Exeter Nap - 15:45 - Back Danton

No. 1 Danton (Ire) EXC 2.1 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

Danton shaped very well when runner-up over an extended two miles here on his handicap debut a couple of weeks ago and he looks set to raise his game now upped in trip.

Danton was outpaced after the fourth-last but rallied from the next and kept on well all the way to the line to get within half a length of the winner, leaving the impression that he found it barely enough of a test.

He went up 5 lb for that effort but he did pull seven and a half lengths clear of the third so remains fairly treated, particularly with improvement anticipated over this longer trip.

Exeter Next Best - 14:05 - Back Tarahumara

No. 2 Tarahumara EXC 1.1 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 120

Tarahumara is developing a good profile over hurdles and took his record to three wins from four starts in this sphere with an emphatic success at Warwick a few weeks ago.

Tarahumara impressed with how enthusiastically he travelled at the head of affairs and he proved strong up the run-in to score by three and a half lengths, with the runner-up a further 11 lengths clear of the third.

That was Tarahumara's best performance yet and, with the style of success suggesting there should be more to come, he looks up to defying an 8 lb higher mark to enhance his already impressive strike-rate.