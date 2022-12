NAP

Ta Na La - 16:15 Dundalk

Ta Na La is still searching for a first win but she has taken well to racing on the all-weather and could still have a bit more to offer on this surface. Ta Na La matched the pick of her turf form when third on her Polytrack debut over the extended mile and a quarter here last month, and she arguably posted a slightly better performance when runner-up over the same course and distance last time. She's edged up 2 lb since that latest effort but she's clearly in good form and is suited by the surface, while the drop in trip to a mile shouldn't pose a problem given how strongly she travels.

No. 2 (3) Ta Na La (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: T. M. Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST

Kudbegood - 15:45 Dundalk

Kudbegood made no impact on his first four starts after joining Pat Murphy from Matthew Smith but he capitalised on a fall in the weights over this course and distance last month. Kudbegood, whose two previous wins were achieved over course and distance, was rejuvenated by the return to the all-weather and he was always doing enough to fend off the in-form and unexposed favourite by three-quarters of a length. He has a 7lb rise in the weights to overcome here, which is stiff enough on the bare form, but he remains well treated on the pick of last year's efforts for his previous yard and is evidently suited by conditions.