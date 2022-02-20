To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dundalk Racing Tips: Prince to reign

All-weather racing
There's all-weather action at Dundalk on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Dundalk on Monday...

"...she showed improved form when third on her handicap debut here on Wednesday."

Obliviate

NAP

Obliviate - 17:15 Dundalk

Obliviate didn't offer a great deal in three starts in maidens but she showed improved form when third on her handicap debut here on Wednesday. Obliviate steps up significantly in trip here, moving up from seven furlongs to just shy of 11 furlongs, but the way she finished on Wednesday offers encouragement she will benefit from this stiffer test of stamina. This looks like a slightly lesser contest and offers a good opportunity for the unexposed Obliviate to get off the mark.

NEXT BEST

Inishmot Prince - 15:15 Dundalk

Inishmot Prince is progressing steadily with his racing and shaped nicely when a close-up fourth over six furlongs here on Wednesday. Inishmot Prince came home strongly having been caught a bit further back than ideal, clocking a good sectional time in the process, and this lightly raced type has more to offer as a sprinter after only five starts. He can run off the same mark as when fourth on Wednesday and should cope with this drop back to five furlongs.

EACH-WAY

Sunset Nova - 17:45 Dundalk

Sunset Nova was disappointing when failing to beat a rival home over six furlongs here a few weeks ago, but that trip could be on the sharp side for him nowadays and this first crack at a mile looks a good move. Sunset Nova is a four-time course winner - those wins have been split between six and seven furlongs - and he is weighted to strike having dropped back to his last winning mark. It would be little surprise to see him launch a bold bid around a venue where he goes well.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Obliviate @ 2.56/4 in the 17:15 at Dundalk
NEXT BEST - Back Inishmot Prince @ 4.03/1 in the 15:15 at Dundalk
EACH-WAY - Back Sunset Nova @ 13.012/1 in the 17:45 at Dundalk

