Dundalk Racing Tips: Prince to reign

NAP

Obliviate - 17:15 Dundalk

Obliviate didn't offer a great deal in three starts in maidens but she showed improved form when third on her handicap debut here on Wednesday. Obliviate steps up significantly in trip here, moving up from seven furlongs to just shy of 11 furlongs, but the way she finished on Wednesday offers encouragement she will benefit from this stiffer test of stamina. This looks like a slightly lesser contest and offers a good opportunity for the unexposed Obliviate to get off the mark.

No. 6 (2) Obliviate (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST

Inishmot Prince - 15:15 Dundalk

Inishmot Prince is progressing steadily with his racing and shaped nicely when a close-up fourth over six furlongs here on Wednesday. Inishmot Prince came home strongly having been caught a bit further back than ideal, clocking a good sectional time in the process, and this lightly raced type has more to offer as a sprinter after only five starts. He can run off the same mark as when fourth on Wednesday and should cope with this drop back to five furlongs.

No. 2 (8) Inishmot Prince (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: T. G. McCourt, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. G. Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Sunset Nova - 17:45 Dundalk

Sunset Nova was disappointing when failing to beat a rival home over six furlongs here a few weeks ago, but that trip could be on the sharp side for him nowadays and this first crack at a mile looks a good move. Sunset Nova is a four-time course winner - those wins have been split between six and seven furlongs - and he is weighted to strike having dropped back to his last winning mark. It would be little surprise to see him launch a bold bid around a venue where he goes well.