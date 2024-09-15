Doncaster St Leger Day 4 Tips: Mark Milligan with a pair of Sunday selections

Mark has gone through the final Doncaster St Leger day card

Charlton runner the best bet

Unexposed Haggas handicapper one to side with

The Doncaster St Leger meeting comes to a close on Sunday in rather low-key fashion, with the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes the highlight of the card.

While I don't have a fancy in that race, I do like a couple in a pair of the supporting contests, starting with the highly progressive Ten Pounds in this 7f handicap.

Harry Charlton's three-year-old only made his debut back in May, finishing fourth in a strong novice at Newbury, where he shaped best of the newcomers.

His career has been on a steep upward curve since then, winning a pair of novice contests himself before making a seamless transition to handicap company last time, completing the hat-trick at Newcastle.

Quickening to lead over a furlong from home, Ten Pounds was well on by the finish, coming home a ready winner in what had looked a competitive race beforehand.

That success came off an opening mark of 90 and the handicapper has taken no chances in bumping him up to 99, but even that may underestimate him somewhat and it would be no surprise were this well-bred son of Ten Sovereigns to make his mark at a higher level as a four-year-old.

This looks an ideal opportunity to get another valuable handicap prize under his belt on the way though, the manner in which he

travels and that potent turn of foot marking him out as one to follow for a while yet.

Of the opposition, the William Haggas-trained Germanic is still unexposed and could well have some progression in him, though whether he possesses quite as much latent potential as our selection remains to be seen.

Recommended Bet Back Ten Pounds SBK 7/2

This 6.5f handicap features several who arrive in form, notably Tacarib Bay, who has run really well to finish second his last two starts.

Richard Hannon's five-year-old has dropped to a good mark (99 from a peak of 106) and few would begrudge him going one better this time around.

However, we know plenty about Tacarib Bay and I prefer to side with a less-exposed rival who may not yet have fully shown what he's capable of.

We haven't seen the William Haggas-trained Brewing since he won an all-weather handicap at Kempton in January, but he was very much on an upward trajectory then, for all it clearly hasn't been plain sailing in the interim.

His career has been very much stop-start over the last couple of years, but it looks significant that his powerful stable are persevering with him and an entry in next week's Ayr Gold Cup suggests they still have aspirations that he'll develop into a high-class sprint handicapper.

I've no issues with one returning from a layoff from this yard, so it's unlikely Brewing will be beaten by a lack of fitness, and there still looks some mileage in his current mark of 98.

Of the rest, Baradar has been a bit out of sorts but he's a useful handicapper on his day and his mark is now lower than when he took this very race last season.

He'll be a danger to all if bouncing back to his best but I'm hopeful our selection has the progression to take this contest against some battle-hardened rivals.