Doncaster Racing Tips: Stressfree bet

A Doncaster Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Doncaster Nap - 15:40 - Back Stressfree

Stressfree was a winner in France before being joining these connections and he progressed well in three starts last season, opening his account for David O'Meara in a mile and a quarter handicap at Nottingham when last seen in October.

Conditions that day were testing, so the likely ground will be no problem for him, and he won in the style of a horse who has even more to offer, edging to his left once in front.

That performance can be marked up further when sectionals are taken into account, while the bare form isn't bad, either, so he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action from a 4 lb higher mark.

Doncaster Next Best - 14:30 - Back Strong Opinion

No. 6 (2) Strong Opinion SBK 2/1 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Strong Opinion is bred in the purple - out of QEII winner Persuasive - and, though he only showed modest form on his debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket, he was much improved when runner-up over the same course and distance on his final start.

He had clearly learnt plenty from his debut effort, but he still looked inexperienced in the closing stages, hanging to his left when in front in the final furlong. Strong Opinion is a nice sort physically, though, just the sort to develop into a better three-year-old, and he is taken to open his account on return before having his sights raised further.