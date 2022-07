NAP

Sherdil - 14:17 Doncaster

It didn't take Paul Midgley long to find the key to Sherdil - a 6,000 guineas purchase at the Tattersalls Guineas Sale in April - who arrives here bidding to complete a hat-trick. Sherdil kept on well to get off the mark in a five-furlong handicap at Beverley last month and he followed up in impressive fashion over the same course and distance four weeks ago, powering four lengths clear. That performance identified Sherdil as a sprinter well ahead of his mark, so even a 10 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him scoring again.

No. 3 (6) Sherdil (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST

Another Investment - 16:00 Doncaster

Another Investment was beaten only a short-head by Lethal Levi at Haydock in May and that looks like a strong piece of form given the winner has scored twice since, including in a competitive and valuable handicap at Newmarket's July meeting. Another Investment disappointed on his next two outings but he bounced back at Chester last time when he finished runner-up to a rival building a good course record. Another Investment is able to race off the same mark here and he can show that he's a well-handicapped sprinter.

No. 6 (1) Another Investment (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY

Desert Dream - 17:10 Doncaster

Desert Dream is on a long losing run which stretches back to December 2020 but he's gone close on a couple of occasions this season and is clearly on a competitive mark. Desert Dream was beaten only a neck on his return at Catterick in June and he also went close at Beverley on his next outing, going down by just a nose and neck in third. He underlined that he's on a fair mark, as well as showcasing his consistency, when runner-up at Catterick earlier this month, splitting a couple of subsequent winners, and he is worth siding with here to register an overdue success.