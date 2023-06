NAP

Doncaster - 16:25 - Back Laser Guided

No. 4 (1) Laser Guided (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Laser Guided offered encouragement in all-weather maidens/ novices, finishing runner-up on a couple of occasions at Newcastle, and he built on that promise to share the spoils on his handicap and turf debut at Ripon 12 days ago. It proved difficult to get involved from off the pace in that event, which reflects well on Laser Guided who came from further back than the other pair who pulled clear. Laser Guided moved through that contest like a horse ahead of his handicap mark and, with the potential of more to come from this 400,000 guineas purchase, he still looks well treated following a small 3 lb rise in the weights. He is at least 4 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

NEXT BEST

Doncaster - 15:50 - Back King of Bavaria

No. 1 (5) King Of Bavaria (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 99

King of Bavaria snapped the losing sequence when winning at Windsor last month and he scored in a style that suggests he can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights. King of Bavaria was held up last in that four-runner field but, despite being struck on the nose by a rival's whip approaching the final furlong, he was able to quicken up well to hit the front 100 yards out, going on to win by three-quarters of a length in cosy fashion. That victory confirmed an upturn in fortunes for the Mick Appleby yard and the stable has been in good form recently.