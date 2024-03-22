- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
- Jockey: Harry Davies
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Doncaster Racing Tips: Knight the one to beat
Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Doncaster on Saturday.
-
A Doncaster Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: David Egan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Roger Fell & Sean Murray
- Jockey: Jonny Peate
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 75
Doncaster Nap - 13:20 - Back Knight
Knight can get the new turf season off to a winning start in the opener, the listed Doncaster Mile. The Simon & Ed Crisford-trained four-year-old has done most of his racing in the mud which will serve him well given the testing conditions forecast at Town Moor.
As well as winning the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury on heavy ground as a two-year-old, he ran his two best races last year under similar conditions, when narrowly beaten in the Celebration Stakes at Goodwood and a listed race at Sandown. He seemed to struggle with the undulations at Newmarket on his final start but is fancied to bounce back here in a first-time visor.
Doncaster Next Best - 15:00 - Back Baradar
George Boughey's Baradar ticks plenty of boxes in the other listed race on the card, the Cammidge Trophy over six furlongs. He goes well fresh, as he showed when third in the Lincoln on this day last year, a performance which also showed that he handles testing conditions - all five of his wins have come on ground softer than good.
As well as his Lincoln third, Baradar can also boast two course wins at Doncaster, his latest one being a smart success over six and a half furlongs at last year's St Leger meeting which opens up sprinting options for him this term. Also winner of the International Handicap at Ascot last summer, Baradar makes plenty of appeal on his return.
Doncaster Each Way - 14:25 - Back Harswell Duke
Roger Fell's stable won the Lincoln consolation race, the Spring Mile, with Harswell Duke twelve months ago and he looks worth siding with again after his success in the mud last year when a neck winner over Titian.
Harswell Duke didn't build on that win during the rest of the year but he's dropped in the weights as a result and looks well handicapped on his old form on an 8 lb lower mark than last year. As in 2023, he has been given a prep run at Newcastle beforehand, finishing sixth to Havana Party ten days ago when shaping as if the run was needed. He's an interesting contender again off a handy-looking mark.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Doncaster 23rd Mar (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 23 March, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Harswell Duke
|Thunder Roar
|Dirtyoldtown
|Look Back Smiling
|Titian
|Magic Memories
|Expressionless
|Arthurs Realm
|Helter Skelter
|Maysong
|Wildfell
|Lion Tower
|Hes A Gentleman
|Clear Angel
|Tonal
|Hortzadar
|Kalikapour
|Skilled Warrior
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.