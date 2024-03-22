Tony Calvin Tips

Doncaster Racing Tips: Knight the one to beat

Doncaster
Flat racing returns at Doncaster on Saturday

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Doncaster on Saturday.

  • A Doncaster Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Doncaster Nap - 13:20 - Back Knight

    Knight can get the new turf season off to a winning start in the opener, the listed Doncaster Mile. The Simon & Ed Crisford-trained four-year-old has done most of his racing in the mud which will serve him well given the testing conditions forecast at Town Moor.

    As well as winning the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury on heavy ground as a two-year-old, he ran his two best races last year under similar conditions, when narrowly beaten in the Celebration Stakes at Goodwood and a listed race at Sandown. He seemed to struggle with the undulations at Newmarket on his final start but is fancied to bounce back here in a first-time visor.

    Doncaster Next Best - 15:00 - Back Baradar

    George Boughey's Baradar ticks plenty of boxes in the other listed race on the card, the Cammidge Trophy over six furlongs. He goes well fresh, as he showed when third in the Lincoln on this day last year, a performance which also showed that he handles testing conditions - all five of his wins have come on ground softer than good.

    As well as his Lincoln third, Baradar can also boast two course wins at Doncaster, his latest one being a smart success over six and a half furlongs at last year's St Leger meeting which opens up sprinting options for him this term. Also winner of the International Handicap at Ascot last summer, Baradar makes plenty of appeal on his return.

    Doncaster Each Way - 14:25 - Back Harswell Duke

    Roger Fell's stable won the Lincoln consolation race, the Spring Mile, with Harswell Duke twelve months ago and he looks worth siding with again after his success in the mud last year when a neck winner over Titian.

    Harswell Duke didn't build on that win during the rest of the year but he's dropped in the weights as a result and looks well handicapped on his old form on an 8 lb lower mark than last year. As in 2023, he has been given a prep run at Newcastle beforehand, finishing sixth to Havana Party ten days ago when shaping as if the run was needed. He's an interesting contender again off a handy-looking mark.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

