Day Two Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's three best bets for Tuesday

Brendan Duke has three tips on Day Two of the 2024 Galway Festival

Bubbling the bet of the day at 18:00

Emporio can hit the frame at an each-way price

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Day two of Galway. Looks a tricky card. That's usually the case at this meeting to be fair so mustn't grumble. Hopefully, my three selections can get us in the black.

Listen to Day One Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Bubbling heads the market here. She should prove hard to beat. This filly made her debut in Leopardstown a few weeks ago. That was probably a hot race. The winner and third have since run respectably in stakes company. The second was a well backed newcomer from the Ger Lyons yard. Bubbling finished fourth.

She broke quite smartly for a debutante, and travelled sweetly for the majority of the race. She just ran a little green when asked to pick up turning into the home straight. Perfectly understandable. Her jockey wasn't overly hard on her but she stuck on well to be beaten four lengths.

A repeat of that form may be good enough to prevail on Tuesday. I anticipate she will improve mind you. The presence of a well bred Paddy Twomey trained newcomer is a concern. This is a tricky track to run on debut though.

Recommended Bet Back Bubbling in the 18:00 Galway SBK 5/4

This race is fiercely competitive. At least we get an extra place. Appears to be a number of runners who like to get on with things so we should get a well run race.

Emporio has only managed to win two races in his career. That's mainly down to the fact he has run against some high quality horses. He might well have made it three career wins last time out in Fairyhouse but for a troubled passage through the race.

That run came on debut for trainer Joseph O'Brien. The horse hasn't stood much racing for the last couple of seasons. Not ideal but it does mean he looks well treated off a mark of 94. This horse has performed admirably in stakes races before. He should be in his comfort zone here.

The step up in trip from seven furlongs to an extended mile promises to suit. Granted a bit of luck in running, Emporio should go close.

Recommended Bet Back Emporio in the 19:10 Galway SBK 15/2

Blackcastle Storm arrives in good nick here. He finished runner up on his penultimate start. That race was won by a progressive three-year-old, and was in a slightly higher grade than he competes in here.

The horse showed real tenacity when winning last time out in Bellewstown. He's drawn in 13 which isn't ideal. However, I can't find many front runners in this race. He should be able to get across to the rail and race on the pace.

The handicapper hit him with an 8lb rise for the Bellewstown win but the horse has been competitive off similar marks to this in the past. I'm hopeful the slightly longer trip, and potential for a tactical edge will allow him to cope with the added burden.