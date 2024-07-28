Day One Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's three best bets for Monday

Brendan Duke has three tips on Day One of the 2024 Galway Festival

Truth Be Told the best bet of the day

Enchaned Garden a 3pt bet

The last week in July. This can mean only one thing. The faithful will gather in the city of the tribes for the annual bacchanal that is the Galway races. A seven day marathon. Not for the faint of heart. I have stiffened my resolve and agreed to a tipping column for the week. Hopefully, I'll see you all on the other side.

The ground is soft at time of writing on Monday but with a warm and dry forecast, we should be getting close to good by the off.

Recommended wagers will be on a points scale from 1 to 5. Pacing is crucial in marathons. With that in mind, one hopes that three bets on the opening day isn't pushing the boat out. Best not to overthink it. Anchors away.

This is probably a decent maiden with many of the top yards represented. It's very hard to get away from Truth Be Told all the same.

He was a massive eye-catcher on debut in Naas. Broke slowly, showed inexperience up the straight, finished strongly under a hands and heels ride.

The first four in that race finished in a bit of a heap. That's not normally an encouraging sign. Swagman, the winner that day, did perform admirably in stakes company next time out mind you. I'd say it was a decent maiden.

Truth Be Told is out of a highly talented race mare. He holds two big race entries. Granted, Dermot Weld isn't the force he was at this meeting. He still knows the time of day. The horse is a short price but I'll be surprised if he gets beaten.

Recommended Bet Back Truth Be Told in the 18:00 Galway SBK 5/4

A competitive three-year-old handicap. I'll take Enchanted Garden to make it a hat trick of handicap wins. It will be interesting to see what the market makes of him on Monday as he has won his previous two starts despite being friendless in the betting.

He was wildly impressive on seasonal bow in Leopardstown a couple of weeks ago. Despite racing wide with no cover he relaxed pretty well. He could be called the winner a long way out. Travelling effortlessly through the race before scooting away from the opposition. The handicapper was impressed and the horse was hit with a 12 pound rise. That's no joke but there are grounds for thinking he can cope.

Monday's race represents only a mild step up in class. It will only be his sixth career start. He's an imposing physical specimen. Seems reasonable to assume he will tighten up for the run. The way he tanked through the race is suggestive of a horse who could climb through the grades. His draw in 11 isn't ideal but this race isn't loaded with obvious pace.

Seamus Heffernan is booked for the ride. The Heff, despite advancing years, remains one if the best in the business. I expect he will make sure this horse is well placed tactically. Enchanted Garden rates the best bet on the card.

Recommended Bet Back Enchancted Garden in the 18:40 Galway SBK 7/2

A typically competitive renewal. At least we get an extra place. Pinot Gris rates a sporting wager. This horse still appears to be learning on the job.

He ran to a good level last season. He was narrowly denied by Eastern Legend in Listowel. His conqueror is now rated 19 pounds higher.

Pinot Gris races off a mark only slightly higher than in Listowel. The horse did okay over hurdles during the winter. His flat comeback at the Curragh was a good effort. He finished fifth but was only beaten by a little over a length.

That despite suffering mild interference. The step up in trip promises to suit. He gets the assistance of top amateur jockey Declan Lavery and looks to be somewhat overlooked in the market.