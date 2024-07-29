Mark Milligan Antepost Tips: Four bets for Glorious Goodwood at up to 8/1

Aesterius the best bet as Glorious Goodwood gets underway

A pair of handicappers should also go well

Al Musmak can take Group contest now he's back on track

We're about to enter one of busiest and best racing weeks of the year, with festivals at both Goodwood and Galway getting underway.

Good luck to those making the annual pilgrimage to Galway, go easy and always remember it's a marathon not a sprint!

Plenty of this week's races have been priced up on the Sportsbook, and I'm going to take a look at a handful of them, recommending some antepost selections.

I'll be concentrating on Goodwood rather than Galway, as I'm a lot closer to the UK stuff this year than I am to the Irish racing.

With the weather forecast looking pretty good down in Sussex, barring a potential showery spell on Wednesday, I'll proceed based in the hope we'll be racing on decent ground.

I won't be previewing Tuesday's races here, as those will appear in a separate daily column starting on Monday.

Although still a maiden, Roger Varian's French Duke really caught the eye when sixth to Going The Distance in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, and he makes plenty of appeal in this 1m 4f handicap.

Despite not getting his head in front in four starts, this well-bred son of Sea The Stars looks favourably handicapped off 88 and was a lot better than the bare result last time having taken a fierce grip in the race.

The way he moved smartly into contention around half a mile from home that day was most eye-catching, before his earlier exertions just took their toll a bit late in the day.

He'll clearly need to settle better if he's to fulfil his potential, but he's already jocked up looking at the entries and I'm intrigued by the booking of Jamie Spencer, who probably has the best pair of hands in the business and it's rare that horses fail to settle for him.

If Spencer can get him covered up and travelling kindly, the turn of foot he exhibited to sweep past the majority of the field at Ascot could well come into play.

Recommended Bet Back French Duke SBK 15/2

Although it's not one of the marquee two-year-old races of the year, the 5f Group 3 Molecomb Stakes can often throw up a smart sprinter, with Big Evs, Havana Grey and Kachy amongst those to have won it in the last decade or so.

Aesterius could be another one who takes high rank in the sprinting division next season and I make him one of the bets of the week in this contest.

Another owned by the up-and-coming Wathnan Stables outfit, he cost a hefty £380k at the breeze-up sales and made a winning debut in a good time at Bath in May.

Quickly moved up in grade for the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, he travelled sweetly through that race before finishing a good fifth to owner-mate Shareholder, shaping as if there was plenty more progression to come.

The speedy juvenile confirmed that last time when tanking through the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown, leading over a furlong out and well in command after.

Goodwood really lends itself to this type, his latent early pace and high cruising speed both being potent weapons on the downhill straight track.

I'll be disappointed if Aesterius can't get the job done and can see him going off shorter than the currently available 9/43.25.

Recommended Bet Back Aesterius SBK 9/4

The staying handicappers get their turn to shine on Thursday, with the opening handicap being run over an extended 2m 4f, with field started by flag in front of the stands, which gives the packed crowd a great spectacle.

Given the nature of the race, you won't find may unexposed types who have secrets from the handicapper and finding stayers with progression can be a difficult task.

However, Simon & Ed Crisford's Manxman could still have a bit more potential in his tank as he's yet to be tried over a trip this far and that could bring about a touch more improvement from a stayer who proved highly progressive last season.

Staring out in handicaps from a basement mark of just 46, he ran up a sequence throughout last summer/early autumn at distances up to 2m 1f and now has a mark of 82.

Obviously, that's a long way in advance of where he started, but he's run some good races in defeat so far this season, suggesting to me that he may not yet be at his ceiling.

He looked a little lazy in his early races, but the addition of a visor really perked him up and he now tends to travel as well as any through his races, while possessing a good turn of foot for one who stays well.

If Manxman is in contention a furlong from home, he could have a little too much boot for some of these.

Recommended Bet Back Manxman SBK 8/1

The 1m Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes has plenty in the line up with potential, including current favourite Galen, trained by Joseph O'Brien.

He's won his last two races and was wildly impressive last time in a four-runner conditions event at Killarney, though quite how strong that form is remains to be seen.

This is a step up and he'll need to improve, so I'm looking to take him one with Al Musmak.

Roger Varian's colt was a winner twice last season, including in listed company, and ran a good second to the smart Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, a horse who's held his own at the top level this year.

Al Musmak's three-year-old season got off to a bit of a flat start, with disappointing runs in the Dante at York and at Royal Ascot, but he was right back on song in listed company at Newmarket last time, coming home a ready winner.

He shaped there as if ready to go back up to this sort of level and should take plenty of stopping if in the same form here.