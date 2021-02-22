Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Monday

- Trainer: Enda Bolger, Ireland
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Fairyhouse on Monday...
"...sets the standard in this field and remains open to further progress..."
Timeform on Fire Squadron
Norwigi showed clear signs of ability on her sole starts in both points and bumpers, and shaped similarly on her hurdling debut at this venue last month, travelling well and taking close order three out before being brushed aside by the potentially useful winner. She was not unduly punished once held though and remains open to improvement, with this appealing as a good opportunity for her to open her account.
Fire Squadron - 16:30 Fairyhouse
A half-brother to four winners, including the smart Colour Squadron, Fire Squadron shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when seventh at Down Royal on his debut earlier this month, badly hampered two out and not given at all a hard time of things. He sets the standard in this field and remains open to further progress, so he looks the way to go.
Where It All Began - 17:00 Fairyhouse
Bred to be a stayer, Where It All Began failed to justify support on his debut at Limerick in December, but he still made a promising start to his career, soon in the lead and travelling well before being joined three out, he and the winner having it between them as they pulled well clear of the remainder. Gordon Elliott's charge kept on for hands-and-heels riding, and with further progress anticipated, he holds leading claims.
Smart Stat
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - 17:00 Fairyhouse
45% - Mr J. J. Codd's strike rate on favourites in bumpers
