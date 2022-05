Back the exciting Matilda Picotte to confirm superiority over Comhra

Back Matilda Picotte @ 2/1 in the 14:45 at Naas

No. 5 (1) Matilda Picotte (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Lariat got a place yesterday for the column and indeed did drift out to a BSP of 10.45 and we are sticking with Ireland for the double on Sunday as that's were the quality lies, and it's two-handed today in the Group races.

First up with Matilda Picotte at 2/1, and Kieran Cotter could have a good one here. In opposition is Aidan O'Brien's Mediate - who opened up at 15/8 yesterday on the Sportsbook, and Jim Bolger's Comhra - who initially went up at 11/2 as the first price and went out to 6/1, but was back into 11/2 this morning.

But it could be telling that Matilda Picotte is shorter than those two horses from higher profile yards and she clocked a good time figure from her debut.

Indeed, she beat Comhra on her debut at the Curragh with ease and I don't see the tables being turned from that one despite coming out to win - and that gives a nice boost to the form.

The selection looked very quick down the centre of the track early on, and looked to be going too fast at one stage, but she looks built for sprinting as a big, powerful filly and stayed the 6f very strongly.

She wore cheekpieces for that debut, presumably to try and keep a lid on her as she is fast, but there's stamina in the pedigree too and 6f at Naas looks ideal.

Matilda Picotte is likely to make the running again and could be a hard horse to peg back with those two qualities - indeed the quicker ground makes her even more interesting as it was yielding for her Curragh win.

She's well named too out of Sioux Nation, as her namesake was the Chief of the Sioux.

New York City is short in the betting, but Beauty Inspire could have more potential

Back Beauty Inspire @ 6/1 in the 15:45 at Naas

No. 2 (4) Beauty Inspire (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes has plenty of quality as you'd expect and the race does revolve around the short-priced favourite New York City for Aidan O'Brien. He opened up at 7/4 yesterday on the Sportsbook when the prices first went up, and this morning he was even shorter at 6/4, and that's understandable as he looks improved this term, is fit, and has winning form against the second favourite Straight Answer.

It's just a shame he is so short in the betting for a yard that have won three of the last four editions of the race.

More appealing is Beauty Inspire - the Ger Lyons second-string, who judged on raw ability from last term doesn't look a 6/1 shot.

The 3yo won both starts last term in his freshman season, both at the Curragh including a victory in the Anglesey on his final start.

Both performances were similar; who cruised into the half-way point over the far side and then made his move before the turn of pace. His debut success was in a larger field, and he settled better than he did last time, as he was very keen out wide, but it didn't prevent him from winning.

He held an entry in the Phoenix as a 2yo, but also could be Commonwealth Cup horse. Last term's winner was A Case Of You who went on to great things for Ado McGuinness, and we are backing the potential for Beauty Inspire at 6/1 rather than the 6/4 on offer and a price that hasn't really budged on New York City's established form.

May single bet winners

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Win and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won

April single bet winners

Coroebus 5/1 Won

Viadelamore 6/1 Won and Placed

Hi Ho Silver 9/1 Placed

Emily Dickinson 11/8 Won

Moonlit Warrior 11/4 Won

Murbih 9/1 Placed

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 Placed

Entropy 11/1 Placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 Placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze Placed 9/2