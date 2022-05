Staxton overpriced for his first run of the season

Back Staxton @ 14/1 in the 16:05 at Thirsk

No. 1 (2) Staxton SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

Good Birthday travelled like a dream for yesterday's column and hit 1.21/5 and found next to nothing in the finish at Newmarket, but he was a good price and that's the angle to explore today with an each-way double on the Sportsbook using the extra places.

Good Birthday was bad birthday.

I am kicking myself for not backing Cruyff Turn this week at York for Tim Easterby, and he has popped with some decent prices winners as Bollin Joan also surprised with success at York.

Staxton surely looks too big for a wide-open, but decent handicap at Thirsk, and 14s makes him bet material.

He has won and run well fresh in the past, so his seasonal debut today should be a good time to catch him as he won the Silver Sprint Trophy on his reappearance last term and recorded something akin to a personal best on that occasion.

The sprinter has won some good races in his time, including the Great St Wilfrid and the Ayr Silver Cup, he also placed in the Hamilton Stewards Sprint last term.

Off top weight here from 95, he sneaks into this company and that's always an angle I like, and he is still pretty well treated from his current mark as in 2019 he was racing in the 100s.

Ado has a strong hand in a big field

Back Lariat @ 9/2 in the 17:00 at Navan

No. 5 (14) Lariat SBK 9/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 58

In times of a need for a winner, perhaps opting for a 23-runner handicap at a low level is not for some, but "go-to" handicap trainer Ado McGuiness looks to have a decent chance with Lariat, and he is consistent enough to get him in the list.

He has given the impression that he won't mind a stiff finish that Navan holds as he has been staying on his races over further, and the 1m4f here with a climb will suit him.

Running recently at less-than-conventional tracks, he has finished first and second and posted his first win for a long time at Bellewston over 1m7f on good ground, and followed up with a second at Sligo at the start of the month off a mark of 56. he's up another 2lb, but the excellent apprentice Cian MacRedmond takes off some weight with his valuable concession.

He's evinced a stamina test is necessary at Sligo as he was under pressure on the tight turns and probably made his move too soon as the winner came from further back (Der Mc) and picked him off. It was a big crowd at Sligo that day, and sounded more like the Nou Camp as they were roared on.

He races handy, isn't ground dependant ands stays well - we should get a good run from him for our money.

I can see him drifting to around 6/1, and this is also an Extra Place Special for our each-way double.