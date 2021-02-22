Daily Racing Multiple: Sun Power and Nirodha a tasty 19/1 double for Wolverhampton

Sun Power has great claims back at Wolves

17:10 Wolverhampton - Back Sun Power

No. 4 (2) Sun Power (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 83

My neighbour recently told me she thought where I lived was cursed due to previous happenings, and I am beginning to think she's right. Two seconds yesterday at big prices took our tally to five runner-up positions in three days. Champ ran well, and we got a decent run out of Ball Fifty who was a whopping 24 BSP. Hopefully you played each-way, and remember staking £20 on multiples means you qualify for a £5 free bet on the Sportsbook once settled.

The claims of Sun Power look strong to me considering he is a decent 4/1 price on the Sportsbook. He ticks plenty of boxes as a 2-2 horse over CD, and whose style of racing from the front suits this speed venue.

Indeed, his draw today in two is perfect to execute his favoured tactics, and as a fast starter, he's even got the cheekpieces on for the first time.

He was unlucky at Lingfield recently but he scored at Wolverhampton in December in a slightly stronger race in terms of opposition two months ago, and he is certainly well treated from his current mark of 83 as he was nudging three-figures when trained by Richard Hannon previously.

Murphy's Nirodha to lay down the law

No. 2 (7) Nirodha (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

18:40 Wolverhampton - Back Nirodha

We have another front-runner for the second leg of the double, with the 3/1 poke Nirodha going over the extended mile.

I love her attitude as she is a real fighter. She displayed those stoical qualities when battling to victory at Haydock in the summer from the front. She's had one or two disappointments since then but she's had a break of 84 days to freshen up, and her trainer Amy Murphy is adept at coaxing victories out of her Flat horses.

Nirodha's last outing was in a fairly decent fillies' handicap in 0-105 grade. It's hard to knock the form as the pace was strong, although it meant that Nirodha couldn't get to the lead with competition.