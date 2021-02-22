- Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam
- Jockey: Cam Hardie
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 83
Daily Racing Multiple: Sun Power and Nirodha a tasty 19/1 double for Wolverhampton
The Daily Racing Multiple team had two seconds yesterday including the runner-up at 23/1 in the Betfair Hurdle! The focus switches to Wolverhampton on Monday with a 19/1 double...
Sun Power has great claims back at Wolves
17:10 Wolverhampton - Back Sun Power
My neighbour recently told me she thought where I lived was cursed due to previous happenings, and I am beginning to think she's right. Two seconds yesterday at big prices took our tally to five runner-up positions in three days. Champ ran well, and we got a decent run out of Ball Fifty who was a whopping 24 BSP. Hopefully you played each-way, and remember staking £20 on multiples means you qualify for a £5 free bet on the Sportsbook once settled.
The claims of Sun Power look strong to me considering he is a decent 4/1 price on the Sportsbook. He ticks plenty of boxes as a 2-2 horse over CD, and whose style of racing from the front suits this speed venue.
Indeed, his draw today in two is perfect to execute his favoured tactics, and as a fast starter, he's even got the cheekpieces on for the first time.
He was unlucky at Lingfield recently but he scored at Wolverhampton in December in a slightly stronger race in terms of opposition two months ago, and he is certainly well treated from his current mark of 83 as he was nudging three-figures when trained by Richard Hannon previously.
Murphy's Nirodha to lay down the law
18:40 Wolverhampton - Back Nirodha
We have another front-runner for the second leg of the double, with the 3/1 poke Nirodha going over the extended mile.
I love her attitude as she is a real fighter. She displayed those stoical qualities when battling to victory at Haydock in the summer from the front. She's had one or two disappointments since then but she's had a break of 84 days to freshen up, and her trainer Amy Murphy is adept at coaxing victories out of her Flat horses.
Nirodha's last outing was in a fairly decent fillies' handicap in 0-105 grade. It's hard to knock the form as the pace was strong, although it meant that Nirodha couldn't get to the lead with competition.
Recommended bets
Back Sun Power in the 17:10 at Wolverhampton @ 5.04/1
Back Nirodha in the 18:40 at Wolverhampton @ 4.03/1
The Sportsbook multiple pays 20.0