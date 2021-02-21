Daily Racing Multiple: Betfair Hurdle selection goes in 60.0 double at Newbury

15:00 Newbury - Back Champ

No. 2 Champ (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

A puzzling day yesterday with a winner and a pair of seconds. Our winner Damned Elusive scored despite drifting massively in the betting and ended up at 4/1, whilst Gallyhill also took a huge walk in the market from 1/2 to 2/1 - and lost. Three Platoon had a shocker.

Champ was the curveball announced as a runner for the Game Spirit, and the trip in taking on specialists two milers is a cause for concern. But Willie Mullins often preps horses over much shorter trips and I am surprised more trainers don't do it. Nicky Henderson's reasoning is that he doesn't want him to have a hard race ahead of the festival.

He's a fresh and keen sort but it's not often we can back a horse of his class at 4/1. Of course there are loads of risks attached, but we can offset that by saying his record off the shelf is very good - he beat Dashel Drasher first time up last winter easily.

The price sways me for the first leg.

15:35 Newbury - Back Fifty Ball

No. 21 Fifty Ball (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 131

Gary Moore's Fifty Ball fits the profile for the Betfair Hurdle, but then the case could be said for quite a few others in the field, but he's unexposed and on the up and has plenty of scope from his mark of 131 from a low weight.

He travelled very nicely to win at Ascot, albeit in a slow time, but that race earmarked him as the type to do better in a big field with plenty of pace as that was over nearly 2m4f.

With only four starts and two wins to his name, he gained his latest with a 13 length success at Sandown in testing conditions. Moore can be a dab hand in these big handicaps. It would have been ideal for one of his great little hurdlers Megastar back in the day. One of my favourites.

Fifty Ball had been backed on the Sportsbook too from 14/1 to 11/1.