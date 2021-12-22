Daily Racing Multiple: Sprite can make it a lively day with 22/1 Wednesday double

No frights in backing Sprite

Back Meadow Sprite @ 5/2 in the 16:30 at Southwell

No. 8 (5) Meadow Sprite (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 59

Both of Tuesday's selections ran well in second and third. It was the correct call in opposing hot favourite Bill Baxter at Ayr, but Nells Son couldn't quite his head in front. I still wouldn't give up in Behindthelines, as I thought his jumping was superb yesterday. He just wasn't quick enough when the pace increased, but he never made a mistake.

From the staying chaser to the newly-laid Southwell surface, and as we hear on most interviews, it does take time to bed in.

Meadow Sprite for Hughie Morrison looks to have an intriguing profile. She is bred in the purple and initially raced in the colours of Dubawi's owner Sheikh Obaid; he of the famous yellow and black silks. Indeed, Meadow Sprite is related to the great Darley sire and also another Obaid horse called Emirates Queen.

With those stamina relations, she enjoyed the step up to 1m4f last time to record a personal best at Kempton. You need to stay well at the Sunbury venue, and she had a nice pace to run at, albeit from a lowish mark .

However, she drops from 0-70 to 0-60 grade today, and as an unexposed filly at the trip, she can run well for genial Italian Marco Ghiani.

Time to sock it to 'em

Back Lost My Sock @ 11/2 in the 19:30 at Southwell

No. 1 (13) Lost My Sock (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

We are still getting to grips with the new surface at Southwell, and while I long for the Fibresand days of punting certain stallions, it appears you still need a horse that stays well, and one that preferably affords the fair rail. This looks open and Lost My Sock deserves a chance to get his head in front after a few solid runs.

His last two efforts have been over Newcastle's straight 5f, the latest in a race where the winner was more forwardly ridden. Lost My Sock's start was ragged, but he charged home to give backers thoughts of what could have been.

It's not the first time he has missed the break, although he was far more amenable at Ripon during the turf season, even though he finished ninth. The headgear has made a bit of a difference and the slight drop in grade today will help.

From a mark of 69, he can take advantage of a sliding mark. A fast run race with his ability to finish well might just combine for him to get his head in front. Or his socks. Either will do as long as he wins.

Merry Xmas everyone, and hopefully better times are on the horizon.