Daily Racing Multiple: Pearl can be a winner with Panama at Musselburgh

Pearl's a newcomer, and a dangerous one too

Back Eternal Pearl @ 10/3 in the 15:00 at Ascot

No. 5 (6) Eternal Pearl SBK 15/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Hi Ho Silver drifted to nearly three times his morning price to hit a BSP of 22.0 and finished third yesterday as the sole highlight. He didn't quite ride the gold chariot, but the bronze one was a little compensation. There's a bit of quality to look forward to at Ascot on Wednesday, but punting looks tricky, as a few of the horses I fancy want softer conditions. Quickthorn being one in the Sagaro.

The Fillies' Conditions has four winners, but the quartet have to concede a penalty to a Godolphin newcomer of Charlie Appleby, and that's never an ideal scenario for opponents to the blue machine.

Kings Joy and Mukaddamah have both won the all-weather, but the former's win was a steady pace success and the time was poor, while Mukaddamah's race wasn't strong. The time figure for the William Haggas filly Queenlet from last time was also weak.

So one by one I've crossed out the main players bar Star From Afarhh, and all roads lead to Appleby and his current 48% strike-rate.

Eternal Pearl will seduce a few with her eye-popping 700,000 guineas price tag, but she's a Frankel, and the yard have really tapped into training these potential hotheads of the great stallion. She wears a hood to keep her calm presumably, and I'd rather back her than the two mentioned that are shorter in price.

Panama won't have to be a world beater to win in Scotland

Back Panama City @ Evens in the 18:50 at Musselburgh

No. 4 (2) Panama City SBK 5/6 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Picking out a bet at Musselburgh wasn't particularly easy tasked with scanning the card, as there are a bit too many Class 6 Handicaps for my liking.

The 18:50 Novice is a threadbare race, and while the 2.01/1 price is the shortest I have put up for a while, I would have Panama City more nearer 1.84/5 against three other rivals.

One of those is Hollis Brown, who according to the Racing Post Top Speed, clocked a marvellous figure of one last time. You read that right; one.

Code Purple might be better on soft ground, and Fleetwood Pier has to concede 9lb to the selection, so if Panama City can't wait this, I would be somewhat surprised.

He ran in a 0-95 last time behind the progressive Pocket The Profit - a horse who loved the soft conditions that day and subsequently finished fourth in a 0-100 Class 2. If a couple of these were to run in that, they would be lapped.

Panama City should see out the extra furlong judged on some of his old form in France, and having got that first run under the belt for Tim Easterby, he wouldn't have to improve to win this, although quite a few of Easterby's are needing their first run of the season.

