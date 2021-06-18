- Trainer: David Elsworth
Daily Racing Multiple: Dudman's Enticing 28/1 double at Newmarket
Alan Dudman has two horses to back and follow at Newmarket this evening for his 28/1 boosted Sportsbook double.
"Her best performance so far has been in soft conditions when scoring at Leicester. Dropped back to 7f on that occasion and ran on strongly from a good pace to seal the victory by a whole three lengths."
An enticing bet
17:50 Newmarket - Back Something Enticing
For whatever reason, and I don't know too much how the sales' rings work, but Something Enticing has gone through twice without being sold. Once at a bargain 5,500 gns. For a filly with a win and being a relation to top horses Zhukova and Ghaiyyath, it is quite mystifying.
Where can I buy?
In terms of what she has done on the track, she bolted up at Nottingham and handled a rise in class at Sandown in what is usually a good handicap to run well behind Charlie Appleby's Siskany.
The pace was steady and the winner made all while Something Enticing got caught out and ran on strongly. Siskany has since finished fourth in the King George V Handicap at Ascot this week.
A drop in class today and expected softer conditions will really suit.
Botti a divine selection
19:30 Newmarket - Back Divine Magic
Marco Botti was enduring a bit of a lean spell, so it was a welcome tonic for the yard to win the big sprint at Sandown last weekend with Atalis Bay. He needs another one and so do I with Divine Magic on Friday night.
Her best performance so far has been in soft conditions when scoring at Leicester. Dropped back to 7f on that occasion and ran on strongly from a good pace to seal the victory by a whole three lengths.
She acquitted herself well at the same track next time, but the quicker ground might have caught her out.
With just a 2lb rise, she could still be progressive like the first selection.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +63.00
Overall: +59.60