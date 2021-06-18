To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Dudman's Enticing 28/1 double at Newmarket

Newmarket
Racing is back on Friday night at Newmarket

Alan Dudman has two horses to back and follow at Newmarket this evening for his 28/1 boosted Sportsbook double.

"Her best performance so far has been in soft conditions when scoring at Leicester. Dropped back to 7f on that occasion and ran on strongly from a good pace to seal the victory by a whole three lengths."

An enticing bet

17:50 Newmarket - Back Something Enticing

For whatever reason, and I don't know too much how the sales' rings work, but Something Enticing has gone through twice without being sold. Once at a bargain 5,500 gns. For a filly with a win and being a relation to top horses Zhukova and Ghaiyyath, it is quite mystifying.

Where can I buy?

In terms of what she has done on the track, she bolted up at Nottingham and handled a rise in class at Sandown in what is usually a good handicap to run well behind Charlie Appleby's Siskany.

The pace was steady and the winner made all while Something Enticing got caught out and ran on strongly. Siskany has since finished fourth in the King George V Handicap at Ascot this week.

A drop in class today and expected softer conditions will really suit.

Botti a divine selection

19:30 Newmarket - Back Divine Magic

Marco Botti was enduring a bit of a lean spell, so it was a welcome tonic for the yard to win the big sprint at Sandown last weekend with Atalis Bay. He needs another one and so do I with Divine Magic on Friday night.

Her best performance so far has been in soft conditions when scoring at Leicester. Dropped back to 7f on that occasion and ran on strongly from a good pace to seal the victory by a whole three lengths.

She acquitted herself well at the same track next time, but the quicker ground might have caught her out.

With just a 2lb rise, she could still be progressive like the first selection.

Back the enhanced double here.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +63.00

Overall: +59.60

Recommended bets

Back Something Enticing in the 17:50 at Newmarket @ 6.05/1
Back Divine Magic in the 19:30 at Newmarket @ 4.57/2

