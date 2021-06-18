Daily Racing Multiple: Dudman's Enticing 28/1 double at Newmarket

An enticing bet

17:50 Newmarket - Back Something Enticing

No. 7 (3) Something Enticing (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: David Elsworth

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

For whatever reason, and I don't know too much how the sales' rings work, but Something Enticing has gone through twice without being sold. Once at a bargain 5,500 gns. For a filly with a win and being a relation to top horses Zhukova and Ghaiyyath, it is quite mystifying.

In terms of what she has done on the track, she bolted up at Nottingham and handled a rise in class at Sandown in what is usually a good handicap to run well behind Charlie Appleby's Siskany.

The pace was steady and the winner made all while Something Enticing got caught out and ran on strongly. Siskany has since finished fourth in the King George V Handicap at Ascot this week.

A drop in class today and expected softer conditions will really suit.

Botti a divine selection

19:30 Newmarket - Back Divine Magic

No. 6 (7) Divine Magic SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

Marco Botti was enduring a bit of a lean spell, so it was a welcome tonic for the yard to win the big sprint at Sandown last weekend with Atalis Bay. He needs another one and so do I with Divine Magic on Friday night.

Her best performance so far has been in soft conditions when scoring at Leicester. Dropped back to 7f on that occasion and ran on strongly from a good pace to seal the victory by a whole three lengths.

She acquitted herself well at the same track next time, but the quicker ground might have caught her out.

With just a 2lb rise, she could still be progressive like the first selection.

