Daily Racing Multiple: Dickinson and Entropy can light up Wednesday at Leopardstown

A tremendous card at Leopardstown awaits on Wednesday afternoon, and it looks as though Aidan O'Brien means business with several regally bred horses out for their debuts. I'm aiming for one in the opening 14:30 with Emily Dickinson who is worth chancing at a big price.

Named after one of Massachusetts most famous poets, she made her debut at the tail-end of last season, when beaten 8L in a Leopardstown maiden. She wasn't the best away in a ragged start and looked a fair bit green, and wasn't given too hard a race as she went past a few at the end.

As a daughter of Dubawi, she'll come into her own over middle-distances and the step up to 1m2f isn't a negative, although she does hold a Classic entry over 1m, but two over 1m4f in both the English and Irish Oaks. She's out of the mercurial Chiquita, a highly talented filly with a quirk or two who tried to run out of at Ascot many years ago. She hasn't produced anything of note with her offspring so far which has been disappointing, but the 17/2 is too big for just one very green run.

The winner and second from Leopardstown both had previous experience, and the third in Above The Curve is in the line-up, but a short price. There was also a springer in the betting last night with Johnny Murtagh's Star Angel from 25/1 to 11/1 for the Amo Racing operation.

Drawn in three, the each-way option appeals. And as Dickinson once penned: success is counted sweetest.

Joseph and Dylan can be a lethal combination

Back Entropy @ 11/1 in the 15:40 at Leopardstown

No. 5 (9) Entropy (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 79

It's a real treat for a Wednesday to have such a quality card at one of the top tracks, and Leopardstown have got the right mix with plenty of blue bloods, a Listed race and a big field 20-runner handicap.

It's worth tackling with the extra place on offer with the Sportsbook, and Entropy is interesting for Joseph O'Brien.

He's had four starts in his career and O'Brien is his third trainer, having had a short time with both Paddy Twomey and latterly Neil Clement in France. He was last seen in November in soft ground, but his two most disappointing performances came across the channel with softer going, and while I have no idea if it's behind the move to Ireland, it could be a theory.

A gelding operation followed after Fontainebleau and he's got an opening mark of 79 for his handicap debut with Dylan Brown McMonagle claiming 7lb.

On his first two runs, 79 could be lenient. He shaped well behind Southern Lights (also trained by Joseph O'Brien) on his Leopardstown debut, and that horse is now rated 103. The second and fourth subsequently won and are both now smart, and even the eighth horse Tazaral boosted the form by winning and finishing sixth in this season's Irish Lincolnshire from a mark of 99.

Entropy has the tongue tie on for today and as a son of Sea The Stars, he should appreciate a bit of quicker ground as he was such a fluent mover, a trait that is often handed down to his sons and daughters.

With such a big field and five places, he gets the nod at 11/1.

