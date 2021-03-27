Daily Racing Multiple: A top rank pair for Doncaster on Saturday

A Vintage bet in the opener

13:25 Doncaster - Back Flying Clarets

No. 9 (3) Vintage Clarets SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Most run a mile from the Brocklesby, also known as the annual 2yo lottery, but trainer Richard Fahey is gradually taking the place of Bill Turner, and he's looking for his third winner in this since 2017.

He could have a sharp one in the shape of Flying Clarets, who is by first season sire Ardad - billed as the ultimate Royal Ascot juvenile. I'm sure a performance here from the selection will immediately put him in the frame for one of those races.

In terms of pedigree, there is plenty of pace and a handful of juvenile winners in there too, so he gets my vote.

14:00 Doncaster - Back Top Rank

No. 1 (7) Top Rank (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

I put up James Tate's Top Rank in my former Bets Of The Day column when he scored at Haydock, and the vibes from the trainer suggested they were aiming for Group 1s. Unfortunately he had a go in a Group 2 at the end of the season, but he came up short.

So at Listed level today he takes a significant drop in class, but he is a classy performer and came out of one of the best handicaps of the season at York in 2020.

He has a huge frame with an action that does suit soft, but he has won a couple of times on decent ground.