NAP

Moss Tucker - 15:10 Curragh

Moss Tucker has been in excellent order this season and he shaped well when fifth in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp a few weeks ago, faring best of those who were held up. He produced a slightly better effort on the figures when third, beaten by just two noses, in a good-quality listed sprint at Tipperary on his previous effort and that is the pick of the form on offer. He's been campaigned over five furlongs of late but will have no problem stepping back up to six furlongs as he showed useful form at the trip when winning at Fairyhouse in June.

No. 4 (10) Moss Tucker (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Baron Samedi - 15:45 Curragh

Baron Samedi hasn't been seen since finishing third behind Kyprios in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan in April, but he returns from that six-month absence with trainer Joseph O'Brien going well and he stands out here on the pick of his form. Baron Samedi is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on his best efforts last season, which include a win in the Belmont Gold Cup and a third in the Irish St Leger.

No. 1 (5) Baron Samedi SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Plume Noire - 16:55 Curragh

Plume Noire, a winner of a Bellewstown maiden last year, didn't offer much on her seasonal reappearance at Punchestown last month, but she produced a more encouraging effort at Navan 18 days ago. Plume Noire was only seventh in that mile handicap but she shaped better than the result would suggest, travelling smoothly before weakening late on. That run might have brought her on again fitness-wise, while the way she travelled through that contest suggests the drop back to seven furlongs could be a positive.