Curragh Racing Tips: Millennium can make winning return

Curragh Nap - 14:35 - Back Rogue Millennium

Rogue Millennium ended last term with a couple of disappointing displays but it was a successful campaign that featured a Royal Ascot victory in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes as well as good runner-up efforts in the Middleton Stakes and in the Matron Stakes.

That smart performance in the Matron, behind Tahiyra, represents the best piece of form on offer here and she is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Rogue Millennium has joined Joseph O'Brien from Tom Clover and this looks like a good opportunity for her to make a winning start for the yard.

Recommended Bet

Back Rogue Millennium in the 14:35 at the Curragh

SBK6/4

Curragh Next Best - 17:25 - Back Bay of Sanibel

Bay of Sanibel had shown a good attitude when getting off the mark in a mile-and-three-quarter maiden at Navan last season and she again dug deep to land a handicap over the same course and distance a few weeks ago.

Bay of Sanibel had made a pleasing return when runner-up at Navan on her handicap debut last month and she confirmed that positive impression last time, sticking to her task well to score by half a length.

She remains well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights and still has more to offer after only four starts.

Recommended Bet

Back Bay of Sanibel in the 17:25 at the Curragh

SBK11/4

