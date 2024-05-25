Curragh Racing Tips: Millennium can make winning return
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at the Curragh on Sunday.
-
Curragh Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Rogue Millennium holds strong claims on form
-
There's more to come from Bay of Sanibel
Curragh Nap - 14:35 - Back Rogue Millennium
Rogue Millennium (Ire)
- J: D. B. McMonagle
- T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 23215205-
Rogue Millennium ended last term with a couple of disappointing displays but it was a successful campaign that featured a Royal Ascot victory in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes as well as good runner-up efforts in the Middleton Stakes and in the Matron Stakes.
That smart performance in the Matron, behind Tahiyra, represents the best piece of form on offer here and she is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Rogue Millennium has joined Joseph O'Brien from Tom Clover and this looks like a good opportunity for her to make a winning start for the yard.
Curragh Next Best - 17:25 - Back Bay of Sanibel
Bay Of Sanibel (Ger)
- J: Shane Foley
- T: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- F: 01-21
Bay of Sanibel had shown a good attitude when getting off the mark in a mile-and-three-quarter maiden at Navan last season and she again dug deep to land a handicap over the same course and distance a few weeks ago.
Bay of Sanibel had made a pleasing return when runner-up at Navan on her handicap debut last month and she confirmed that positive impression last time, sticking to her task well to score by half a length.
She remains well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights and still has more to offer after only four starts.
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 Vespertilio to fly high in the Irish 1,000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Opera Singer is the form horse in tough Irish 1000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Keep the faith with Rabaah at York in Saturday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's three to back at Goodwood and Haydock up to 25/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit Skelton hurdler at Market Rasen