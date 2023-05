NAP

Curragh - 16:25 - Back Drumroll

No. 1 (6) Drumroll (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Drumroll was no match for Paddington in the listed Tetrarch Stakes over a mile here earlier in the month but he clearly faced an extremely stiff task on that occasion as the winner went on to land the Irish 2000 Guineas.

Drumroll was flattered to finish within a length and a half of Paddington, who scored with something in hand, but that was still an encouraging effort on just his second start and represented a big step forward in form terms on what he had shown when winning his maiden at Navan.

Drumroll is beautifully bred being a brother to 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior and there is surely more to come after only a couple of outings. He can take the step up to Group 3 company and the step up in trip in his stride.

NEXT BEST

Curragh - 14:15 - Back Marsa

No. 9 (6) Marsa (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 74

Marsa has a much better strike rate on the all-weather than she does on turf, but a victory at Gowran Park last season proves her effectiveness on this surface and she looks well treated on her return to action.

Marsa was in excellent order at Dundalk over the winter, winning two of her three starts, but her turf mark has not suffered as a consequence and she is at least 4 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The booking of Colin Keane suggests she'll be ready to roll on her first start since December.