NAP

Curragh - 15:00 - Back Jumbly

No. 6 (3) Jumbly SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Jumbly was purchased for 1.25 million guineas after winning at Group 3 level for the Charltons last season and she shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on her first start for Joseph O'Brien in a Group 2 over a mile at the Curragh in May. Jumbly couldn't get on terms with the winner who was seen to good effect under a well-judged front-running ride, but she kept on well to prove best of the rest, showing smart form. She ultimately ran just respectably when fourth in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last month but she threatened to play a bigger role when moving strongly into contention only to weaken inside the final half-furlong. The way she shaped there suggests the drop back to seven furlongs could be a positive - she has a good record at this trip - and she holds strong claims on form.

NEXT BEST

Curragh - 15:30 - Back Take Heart

No. 5 (4) Take Heart (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: S. B. Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Take Heart boasts a good pedigree - he is by Dark Angel and out of a US Grade 3 winner who is a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Pluck - and he shaped with promise when third on debut over a mile at Dundalk in February. Take Heart showed his inexperience on that occasion by racing in snatches, but he ran on well after picking his way through and was nearest at the finish. He built on that encouragement when getting off the mark back over the same course and distance in March, getting well on top by the line despite not looking like the finished article, and he remains open to plenty of improvement after only a couple of starts, while the step up in trip could suit. He returns from a break with the Johnny Murtagh yard in good form and it would be little surprise if a mark of 80 underestimated him.

EACH-WAY

Curragh - 16:30 - Back So Majestic

No. 7 (15) So Majestic (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Miss Kate McGivern, Ireland

Jockey: L. F. Roche

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 77

So Majestic was hit with a 12 lb rise in the weights for her cosy length-and-a-quarter success at Naas last time but she's an improving young sprinter and could be up to the task. So Majestic quickened up well when getting off the mark at Down Royal last month and then improved further to follow up at Naas, doing so in the style of one with more to offer. She's clearly in excellent order and ought to launch a bold bid.